City, county officials stress: ‘We must stop the inflow’ to homelessness

With the 2023 Point-in-Time count in the rearview mirror, officials at the Housing and Homelessness Committee congregated Tuesday to focus on what to make of the numbers.
Released in April, the annual survey provided an outline of demographics of greater Bakersfield’s homeless population — to include unincorporated areas like Oildale and east Bakersfield. It also determines funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which goes to making improvements along the city and county’s continuum of care.
An analysis of the count shows improvements are being made.
“For the past two years,” said Bakersfield Assistant City Manager Anthony Valdez, “there were more people sleeping in shelters than there were on the streets.”
Along with Anaheim, Bakersfield was one among two of the state’s 12 largest cities to have more sheltered than unsheltered in 2022.
“That’s a huge success,” said Andrae Gonzales, Ward 2 Councilman and chair of the Housing and Homelessness Committee. “I think that should be highlighted far more than we have.”
Valdez attributes the sheltered majority — and one of the lowest unsheltered rates in the state — to the expansion of city shelters with more beds: 529 beds built since 2019, with 629 total beds expected by 2025. And at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, Kern Medical has treated 12 patients since it opened the new recuperative care dorm in April.
But numbers of unsheltered people rose in the latest count, from 612 in 2022 to 855 as of April, when results were initially published — both a large jump from the 309 documented unsheltered in 2018.
As in past interviews, Valdez noted that this year’s count may have just been more demonstrative of where Bakersfield actually stands, as they saw a record 312 volunteers show up for a PiT count — about 30% more than in previous years — that extended to three days, and included searches in the county’s rural areas and encampments along the Kern River.
As part of the city’s multiyear Homeless Action Plan, which is approved by the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, officials recommended a comprehensive list of solutions broken into eight goals, including: prevent homelessness before it begins; ensure timely and equitable access to homeless services; build more affordable housing and increase variety of shelters; expand crisis response services with additional staff; develop a sustainable Homeless Management Information System; and facilitate better public education about homelessness, among other specific priorities.
At this point, Valdez acknowledged, the city, like others across California, is seeing more people enter homelessness than they can house, even with the resources at hand. According to 2022 Homeless Management Information System data, 2,374 individuals visited an emergency shelter or transitional housing, compared to the 1,353 who were placed into permanent housing.
“There are more people entering the system than can be helped,” Valdez said. “For every five or six that we’re able to house, 10 (more) enter homelessness each year, which is a problem.”
According to service providers who work with the homeless on a regular basis, mental health, substance abuse and the rising cost of housing are the root causes of the influx.
Additionally, an April 2023 report by the BLNC found that 74% of people who entered the shelter did so for their first reported time. Nina Carter, the city’s homeless principal, estimates that 2,136 homes are needed to house “everyone that qualifies for permanent, supportive housing right now.”
“In order to end homelessness, we must stop the inflow,” Valdez said.