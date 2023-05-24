 Skip to main content
City, county officials stress: ‘We must stop the inflow’ to homelessness

_40T1316.jpg

With the absence of Ward 3 Councilman Ken Weir, Ward 1 member Eric Arias, left, and Ward 2 member Andrae Gonzales provided questions and compliments to officials Tuesday at the Housing and Homeless Committee meeting. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

With the 2023 Point-in-Time count in the rearview mirror, officials at the Housing and Homelessness Committee congregated Tuesday to focus on what to make of the numbers.

Released in April, the annual survey provided an outline of demographics of greater Bakersfield’s homeless population — to include unincorporated areas like Oildale and east Bakersfield. It also determines funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which goes to making improvements along the city and county’s continuum of care.

