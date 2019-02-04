A potential record amount of Bakersfield residents have applied to be on a committee to oversee how the city spends funds raised by its 1 percent sales tax increase.
A total of 87 people have put their name forward as potential members of the “Bakersfield Public Safety/Vital City Services Measure Citizens Oversight Committee.”
Nobody at city government could remember a committee that had received more applications.
From attorneys to political candidates to business owners and more, the group represents a diverse cast of Bakersfield’s population.
Five of the applicants were automatically disqualified for living outside Bakersfield, leaving 82 applicants for the council to choose from.
Some notable applicants include: Gilberto De La Torre, who ran unsuccessfully for Ward 1 city councilman this past November and was charged with and later pleaded no-contest to to voter fraud charges in late January; Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill, Mission at Kern County Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos, and local veterans advocate Chad Garcia.
Attorney H.A. Sala also submitted an application, but he was disqualified because he lives outside the Bakersfield city limits.
At their next meeting, Wednesday, city councilmembers will select nine members from the pool of applicants for the committee. Once appointed, the committee will review city expenditures related to the sales tax increase.
The increase is expected to raise $50 million annually for the city, and the committee will ensure the money is spent on what was promised during the election season.
“I feel like I’m looking at the NFL draft,” Councilmember Chris Parlier said of the applicants. “Everybody looks like they could be a good player for the team, and unfortunately we are only able to pick nine.”
A collection of Bakersfield business and public safety groups banded together to offer their own recommendations for the committee.
Led by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, a group consisting of the Kern County Taxpayers Association, Bakersfield Association of Realtors, the Bakersfield Police Officers Association and the Bakersfield Professional Firefighters International Association of Firefighters sent a letter to city officials with their list of applicants they want the council to vote onto the committee.
“Our organization, along with our partners, were very integral to Measure N before it went on the ballot,” said Chamber President and CEO Nick Ortiz, referring to the tax increase measure as it appeared on the ballot. “We really worked hard in order to make sure voters in the city of Bakersfield understood that this was an opportunity to basically stop the erosion, both perceived and real, in the quality of life in the city.”
He said the group tried to put forward a diverse list of applicants that came from all parts of the city, not just areas that are normally well-represented in local politics.
“In my opinion this is extremely reflective of the stakeholder groups we need at the table, the people that really need to help the city make some of these decisions,” he said.
A portion of the members of the list are connected to the organizations like the chamber, KernTax and the realtors association, but not all. Some of the applicants selected by the chamber and its partners do not know they are part of their list, Ortiz said.
The council will use a unique voting method to vote on the applicants.
Using a series of votes, the council will have nine choices on the first ballot to select from any of the candidates.
If any of the candidates receive more than four votes, or a majority of the seven-member city council, they will automatically be given a place on the committee.
If there are too many applicants chosen, a second vote of only those candidates will take place.
If not enough candidates are selected, subsequent votes will take place using similar methods as the first.
“The oversight committee is an at-large appointment. There are no specific slots tied to any one individual organization,” said Assistant City Manager Chris Huot. “It is ultimately up to the council to decide from the applicant pool who should be appointed.”
