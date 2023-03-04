 Skip to main content
City Council to hear options to improve BPD response times to 'serious concern for life' calls

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry addressed the public's outcry over officers' response times to "serious concern for life" calls and vowed to explore alternatives to sending officers to less urgent incidents.

Response to some high priority calls averaged 36 minutes from 2021 to 2022. 

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

