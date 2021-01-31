How to participate

The City Council meeting is scheduled to take place at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, following a special meeting at 3:30 p.m.

Due to the novel coronavirus, public participation in the meeting is limited. The city of Bakersfield has provided the following instructions for those who would like to watch or comment on the proceedings:

To view a livestream of the meeting, visit https://bakersfield.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/

The meeting is available on the local government channel, KGOV 2.

Those who would like to submit comments may email City_Clerk@bakersfieldcity.us no later than 1 p.m. Wednesday. The city asks commenters to clearly indicate the agenda item number their comment pertains to, but general comments will also be accepted.

Alternatively, the public can comment by calling 661-326-3100 and leaving a voicemail of no more than three minutes no later than 4 p.m. the Tuesday prior to the council meeting. Callers must clearly indicate whether their comment relates to a particular agenda item or is a general comment.

Those who wish to make a comment during the meeting can email City_Clerk@bakersfieldcity.us. Comments received during the meeting may not be read, but will be included as part of the permanent public record of the meeting.