City Council takes step forward in allowing voters to decide on expanding police chief hiring pool

The Bakersfield City Council moved forward with allowing residents to decide whether the police and fire chiefs can be hired from outside the city during a meeting Wednesday.
At the meeting, the council narrowed down wording that will appear on the ballot to ask voters about expanding the hiring pool for the positions.
The 6-0 vote, with Councilman Chris Parlier absent, indicated the council has little desire to obstruct the process, making it likely voters will get their say in the matter.
A stipulated agreement between the city of Bakersfield and the California Department of Justice requires the city to put on the ballot the question of allowing outside candidates for the role of police chief.
The city reached the agreement with the DOJ following a yearslong investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the Bakersfield Police Department. The agreement — which also forced BPD to revise its use of force policies — allows the city to avoid a state lawsuit as long as certain conditions are met.
In addition to use of force and the hiring of the police chief, the conditions require reforms across a wide spectrum of BPD practices, from crisis intervention training of dispatchers to the development of a community engagement plan.
The city has five years to fulfill the agreement and its progress is being monitored by an independent agency.
The question of whether the city should allow recruitment of the police chief from outside the police department has been debated for the past several years. Proponents say the change would help modernize the city charter and allow for a wider array of candidates to seek work in Bakersfield.
Under the current charter, the police chief may only be hired from within BPD. The Police Civil Service Commission forwards the top three candidates to the city manager for selection. If approved by voters, the new charter would not preclude the city manager selecting a candidate from within BPD.
Although the stipulated agreement does not require the city to ask voters to allow the fire chief to be selected from outside the Bakersfield Fire Department, the City Council is also moving forward with putting the matter on the ballot for parity.