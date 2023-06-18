_40T0104.jpg

Ward 7 Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur, left, and Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg chat in between City Council meetings on June 14. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

With the housing crisis in California reaching a critical juncture, cities across the state are desperately looking for ways to spur the building of more affordable housing.

At the recommendation of its Legislation and Litigation Committee, the Bakersfield City Council filed its support for Senate Bills 423 and 4, which would streamline the design and permit process for housing projects constructed on state-owned or leased land as well as sites owned by religious organizations, respectively.