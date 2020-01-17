The Bakersfield City Council could soon decide on a location for a new homeless shelter, which would cap weeks of discussion that has fiercely divided the community.
At a meeting Wednesday, Councilmembers will be presented with four locations that could hold the shelter: an industrial location at 601 Brown Street, the corporate office of Calcot Limited at 1900 East Brundage Lane, Weill Park or the city could collaborate with Kern County at its own shelter north of Golden State Avenue.
The city says all four locations would allow 150 beds, space for pets, receptacles where homeless individuals could place their belongings and would allow partners to stay together.
The city has been searching for a location for a new homeless shelter since at least June 2018, when Weill Park, near the intersection of Q Street and Golden State Avenue became the frontrunner.
However, city officials became concerned that the zoning of the park would expose the city to litigation, and pulled back from the site, only to have the county announce it would construct its own shelter on county-owned property a block and a half away.
After a city-wide search, officials selected the corporate office of Calcot Limited as the best choice for the homeless shelter. Although the property would cost $3.8 million to purchase, along with $1.1 million for 10 acres of vacant land next to the main building, the City Manager’s Office argued it would provide the most room for services to the homeless individuals that would be serviced there.
A strong community backlash soon developed around Calcot, with business owners and nearby residents complaining that a shelter at the site would increase crime and homelessness in the area. Many residents spoke up against the fact that Calcot could potentially be expanded to 450 beds, which was considered far too large for the location.
The city attempted to assuage fears by saying a police substation could be installed at Calcot, and the shelter would only be open to referrals, but the criticisms persisted.
Eventually the city announced an alternative location around 1 ½ miles away on Brown Street. The site was criticized by others for not being as good as the Calcot location.
Calls for the city to abandon its plans for a separate homeless shelter and collaborate with Kern County appear to have been heard. Councilmembers could potentially vote to ditch an independent city location in favor of paying for services at the county’s site, which is expected to open in weeks.
And Weill Park appears to be back on the table, with the city including it in the list of options for the Council to consider.
Over 200 people have attended three public meetings to voice their opinions on the shelter, and the city has received over 50 emails and comment cards about the proposed sites. Residents appear to be decidedly split over the city’s upcoming choice, with no consensus developing.
On Wednesday, it will all be up to the Council to decide.
