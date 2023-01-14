 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City Council seeks applicants for Public Safety & Vital Services Measure Oversight Committee

The city of Bakersfield is recruiting applicants for the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure Oversight Committee.

There is an opening due to the expiration of the term of Ken Keller from Ward 3.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections