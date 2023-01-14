City Council seeks applicants for Public Safety & Vital Services Measure Oversight Committee

The city of Bakersfield is recruiting applicants for the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure Oversight Committee.
There is an opening due to the expiration of the term of Ken Keller from Ward 3.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The city of Bakersfield is recruiting applicants for the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure Oversight Committee.
There is an opening due to the expiration of the term of Ken Keller from Ward 3.
The committee reviews the expenditure of revenues generated by the tax imposed by Measure N to make sure they're consistent with spending called for in the measure.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and city residents. The City Council may consider candidates' educational and professional background and affiliation with or nomination by groups or organizations, which include Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Taxpayers Association, Bakersfield Association of Realtors and Kern Citizens for Sustainable Government, according to a city news release.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., or at the city's website and are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 304,028
Deaths: 2,601
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 297,089
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.26
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.16
Updated: 1/12/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.