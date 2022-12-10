 Skip to main content
City Council recruits for GET board member

953659579-data.jpg

One bus leaves as another loads passengers at the GET Downtown Transit Center in this file photo.

 The Californian

The Bakersfield City Council is looking for applications from people who would like to serve on the Golden Empire Transit District Board.

The term of Cindy Parra expires Jan. 6. City representatives are nominated and appointed by the full council and must be residents of the city.

