City Council recruits for GET board member

The Bakersfield City Council is looking for applications from people who would like to serve on the Golden Empire Transit District Board.
The term of Cindy Parra expires Jan. 6. City representatives are nominated and appointed by the full council and must be residents of the city.
"The Golden Empire Transit District Board supervises and regulates transit facilities owned, operated or controlled by the district, including establishment of rates, rentals, charges and classifications, enforcement of regulations, contracts, practices and schedules," according to a city news release.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., and on the city's website. They due at 5 p.m. Jan. 4.