With little fanfare, the Bakersfield City Council passed the budget for the upcoming fiscal year that could change the city for many years to come.
Approved 6-0, with Councilmember Willie Rivera absent, the $619,990,000 budget pays for all city expenses over the next 12 months, a time in which many city projects that could be realized due to the recent 1 percent sales tax increase will begin.
According to city officials, the upcoming fiscal year will take the city into unprecedented territory.
“The FY 2019-20 Proposed Budget is unlike any budget I have submitted to the City Council during my 27 years as City Manager,” Alan Tandy wrote in his budget proposal. “The (public safety vital services measure), combined with the improved economic circumstances results in proposed staffing, service enhancements and capital projects at levels not seen in the history of the city.”
The city’s general fund of $282,195,000 for this year is 35 percent larger than the year before, a huge jump mostly attributable to the 1 percent sales tax increase passed by city voters in November of last year.
The general fund finances city departments, and an increase to the fund means the city will be able to accomplish more tasks this year compared to the previous year.
FY 2019-20 will be the first full year in which the sales tax increase will be in effect, and the city expects to earn approximately $58 million more from the increase than it otherwise would have if voters had not passed the measure.
With the additional resources, the city plans to hire 145 new employees this fiscal year, taking staffing levels above prerecession heights, and allowing for the expansion of many city services.
The Bakersfield Police Department will receive the largest slice of general fund dollars from the city. Its $108,009,886 budget will allow the department to hire 68 new employees, 30 of which will be patrol officers and 9 of which will be senior officers.
The city plans to hire 100 police officers in three years. However, due to the length of time it takes to train those officers, residents will not see the first influx of new police on the streets for at least a year.
“It’s very exciting to be able to provide this budget to the community,” said Councilman Bob Smith.
Councilmembers also approved a $7.5 million amendment to the budget that was made under a separate presentation as a result of an improved financial outlook for next fiscal year.
The city expects to earn more money from the sales tax over the next year than it did when it initially created the budget.
Both the Bakersfield Museum of Art and the Bakersfield Symphony will be the beneficiaries, receiving $50,000 and $13,000 respectively.
A variety of other projects will also be funded from the money, including a $3.3 million reserve fund that will serve as a backup for the projects associated with the sales tax increase in case costs exceed expectations.
