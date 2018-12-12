The Bakersfield City Council has agreed to help fix a funding shortage at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
At Wednesday's meeting, the council voted to give the Homeless Center $200,000 the center said it needed to continue to provide services for which there has been a dramatic increase in demand over the last three years.
Earlier this year, the Kern County Board of Supervisors also gave the Homeless Center $200,000, which will allow the center to continue to operate at its current level into June.
Without the funding, the Homeless Center warned vital services would need to be cut, possibly forcing more people onto the streets.
“We’re just really grateful that the City Council has stepped up and is going to help meet the growing crisis that is facing us,” Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill said after the meeting. “It is important that we don’t allow the safety net to fray.”
Over the last two years, the Homeless Center has seen a 13 percent increase in those it shelters, according to statistics provided by the center. It is serving almost 3,000 more meals per month compared to two years ago, the statistics show.
“We have a lot of neighbors suffering from the effects of extreme poverty,” Gill said. “It’s important that they’re not forgotten.”
The city used money from the sale of affordable housing units in the Creek View Villas to fund the expenditure.
City staff stressed in a description of the council agenda item that the funds were one-time in nature, and not intended to be available on a recurring basis.
Gill said the Homeless Center would work with city and county governments, as well as the Homeless Collaborative, to come up with funding for future years.
On average, 466 women and children seek shelter at the Homeless Center each month, according to the center.
The center says it now averages around 4,800 meals served per month.
Recently, homelessness in Bakersfield has risen. Over the last year, unsheltered homeless people — or those living on the streets — has increased in Bakersfield by 38 percent.
Funding sources the Homeless Center used to rely on have declined. United Way no longer provides grants to the Homeless Center, Gill said to the council during a meeting in late November, and private donations have declined following the announcement that construction of the high-speed rail would eliminate the Homeless Center’s location.
The Homeless Center has picked out a new place where it intends to relocate, but some donors have chosen to defer donations until the instability caused by the high-speed rail subsides.
At the last point-in-time count conducted by the Homeless Collaborative, 810 homeless individuals countywide were identified. That number is widely believed to be lower than the actual number.
At November's meeting, Gill said he expected the next count to reveal many more from the homeless community living in Kern County.
