This much, at least, can be said for members of the Bakersfield City Council: They’re not in it for the money.
On Wednesday, the council held an opening debate on whether to raise salaries for its members. Currently, they earn just $100 per month.
The discussion followed a presentation by Moss Adams, an outside consulting firm that reviewed the city's charter, which outlines the council’s base salary of $1,200 a year.
The firm concluded the salary paid to council members is among the lowest in the state.
According to a survey it conducted of Bakersfield and 12 other peer cities in California, 10 cities pay between $15,480 and $37,500 annually for part-time work. In the city of Fresno, council members are paid $80,000 per year, or more than $6,600 per month.
“Bakersfield is certainly the lowest,” said Tammy Lohr, a senior manager with Moss Adams.
At $24,000 annually, Bakersfield’s mayoral salary ranked eighth of the 13 cities surveyed, but in eight of the cities listed — including Modesto and Ontario — mayors earn double and triple the Bakersfield council’s salary for working part time.
A city charter establishes a city and defines the powers, functions and procedures of its governing body; in the analysis by Moss Adams, Bakersfield is the only municipality to specify a dollar amount in the charter.
“It’s easy for those numbers to be outdated over time,” Lohr said, noting the city’s charter hasn’t been amended since the 1980s. “We can imagine what inflation has done with those numbers, and you haven’t really kept pace with that.”
In a 2022 op-ed published in The Californian, Michael Turnipseed, executive director of the Kern County Taxpayers Association, called for a total overhaul of the city charter, calling it “obsolete” while providing several recommendations that include a suggestion to instate council membership as a full-time position “with proper compensation.”
“Every five years, the council's base salary shall be in an amount that considers the office's full-time nature, which is commensurate with salaries then being paid for other public or private positions having similar full-time duties, responsibilities and obligations,” Turnipseed wrote.
State guidelines capping many city councils at $1,000 a month are also under reconsideration with the introduction earlier this year of Senate Bill 329 by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. The bill would allow cities to adjust council members’ salaries for inflation and according to the state’s consumer price index. With bipartisan support, including the League of California Cities, it was put before Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 21.
“Diversity and inclusion make for better policy making at all levels of government,” Cal Cities Executive Director and CEO Carolyn Coleman said. “Cal Cities is proud to sponsor this important legislation that lessens barriers for those interested in governing at the local level.”
Lohr recommended following the lead of other municipalities that rely on a formula to calculate a salary that adjusts with the economy. She also suggested making changes to the municipal code, which can be modified by the council as needed.
Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales spoke in support of amending the charter, saying an appropriate salary would allow more people to afford to run, and that it would attract a more diverse pool of candidates.
“It’s very clear that none of us on the City Council ran to get rich,” Gonzales said. “We did it as an act of public service and we want to do the best for the community.”
As it stands now, Gonzales said after the meeting, the current pay is a barrier to elected office. While anyone qualified can run for elected office, lengthy time commitments and limited pay discourage many, especially low-income residents, people of color and young people.
“There are so many people out there in our community who would like to serve and have an opportunity to lead us forward who simply can’t do it because of basic economics,” Gonzales said. “They are prohibited by real financial constraints.”
Being a council member is technically a part-time job, but it requires around-the-clock service.
Gonzales said he begins his morning with at least two to three phone calls or messages from constituents expressing concern over myriad issues he needs to address.
Members are expected to review board packets that can sometimes total several thousand pages. They have no dedicated assistants, and the council must share the same email box, Turnipseed said — “probably the last city in the state of California to do so.”
“A city with a nearly $800 million budget needs a body that can adequately oversee it,” Turnipseed. “It’s not just three hours twice a month. The demands are going out and meeting with the public.”
Ward 7 Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur echoed these sentiments, adding that when you consider all the work that happens outside the dais — committee meetings, workshops and events — it’s extremely difficult to hold a regular job and perform council duties.
Not everyone on the council agrees a pay hike is in order.
Patty Gray, the Ward 6 councilwoman, expressed hesitancy over a raise, warning that an increase could come at the expense of other programs.
“Our city certainly has changed over the years, but again, we’re talking about a position of public service,” Gray said. “I do not feel that we should increase salaries to the point — and I’m content with what we do now — where we’re adding more burden on the taxpayer’s back.”
Ward 4 Councilman Bruce Freeman said he felt an adjustment was realistic, but it should not be “too generous.”
“My two cents is, I would make it modest,” Freeman said. “It could be better than today — $100 a month is like, nothing, and you pay tax on that. But I wouldn’t make it very generous. I’d still want to be at the bottom of that chart, so that it’s clear it’s a public service job.”
Despite the best arguments made by officials, any decision on the charter is up to voters through a referendum in the next election. Officials warned on Wednesday that amendments to charters, historically, are difficult to pass.
“We’ve done these charter amendments before — several times in my career,” said Bakersfield City Attorney Ginny Gennaro. “It’s very difficult to get them to pass. I’m not telling you to lean one way or the other. But I think history has shown: The more the council puts before the voters, the more likely the charter amendment is to fail.”