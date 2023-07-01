_40T0531.jpg

Ward 7 Bakersfield City Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur.

 John Donegan / The Californian

This much, at least, can be said for members of the Bakersfield City Council: They’re not in it for the money.

On Wednesday, the council held an opening debate on whether to raise salaries for its members. Currently, they earn just $100 per month.