City Council considering protecting Woolworth's building with historical designation

The Bakersfield City Council could soon designate downtown’s Woolworth building as a cultural resource, a classification that would preserve the building’s historic nature into the future.
On Wednesday, the council is scheduled to vote on placing the building on the city’s Register of Historic Places. The building’s new owners, Moneywise Wealth Management, pursued the designation in the hopes that it would honor and protect a distinctive feature of downtown Bakersfield.
“It’s a way for us to publicly acknowledge to the community that we care about the history of this building, and we’re doing our best to preserve it, and keep it as the gem that it is,” said Moneywise co-owner David Anderson.
Moneywise purchased Woolworth’s last year to relocate its office and make additional improvements to the property. The firm plans to maintain the classic 1950s luncheonette — which is the last operating Woolworth’s luncheonette in the country — along with opening a music and events venue in the basement and hosting vendors on the first floor. The third floor would be reserved for residences.
“We were already fans of the building. We were already fans of the lunch counter,” Anderson continued. “We thought, ‘Oh my gosh, here’s an opportunity to do something even bigger than finding a home for Moneywise.’”
Built over 11 months between 1949 and 1950, according to a report prepared by the city, Woolworth’s exemplifies the Art Moderne architectural style, which is known for its long horizontal lines and sloping curves. At the time of its construction, Woolworth’s was one of the largest retail chains in the world, and its five-and-dime sales model was one of the first to offer customers the ability to select merchandise without the assistance of a clerk, the report says.
The lunch counter now operates as a staple downtown destination, sometimes drawing in tourists from across the country.
“I think it’s a really exciting moment for downtown,” said Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales. “We have here property owners who are serious about investing in downtown Bakersfield, who have a vision for the future of downtown while preserving some of its past. They see what many of us see in the Woolworth’s building, that it is an asset to the community. It is a historical asset.”
The cultural resource designation would prevent major changes from being made to the building without the City Council’s blessing. If approved on Wednesday, Woolworth’s would join the relatively short list of sites in Bakersfield that have been slated for historical preservation.
Other locations included on the city’s Register of Historic Places are the Fox Theater, Union Cemetery and Jastro House.
Moneywise also hopes to place Woolworth's in the National Register of Historic Places.
Woolworth’s, which is located at 1400 19th Street, is currently closed while the renovations are designed. Construction on the upgrades is projected to start in October and last for about 14 months.
Bakersfield’s Historic Preservation Commission voted to recommend the City Council designate the building as a cultural resource in March. Commissioner Stephen Montgomery said nobody spoke against the recommendation.
He personally welcomed the designation as well.
“This is the sort of thing that gives people a reason to come downtown because you’ve got something to go to,” he said. “These things add to the quality of life. It’s not all about going out to some chain restaurant on the outside of town. Its about having a town with a strong and vibrant central core.”