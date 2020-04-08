Businesses in Bakersfield will receive extra time to pay fees and certain local taxes under an emergency relief package unanimously approved Wednesday by the City Council.
The measures will not forgive payments of any kind but they give businesses until June 30 to pay off overdue fees and certain service and utility charges.
No business license permits will be due until Aug. 1 and hotels will have until July 1 to pay room occupancy taxes collected through May 31. Also, the city will put off updating its fee schedule for one year, until May of 2021.
City government spokesman Joseph Conroy said the measures are not expected to have more than a minimal impact on city finances in the long run.
"We anticipate temporary reductions in cash flow but we’re prepared to be able to address these kinds of things,” he said.
Because the measure was not listed on the previously published agenda for Wednesday's 5:15 p.m. council meeting, it had to be added as an emergency item on the consent calendar.
Consent items are normally considered routine and not worthy of discussion. Conroy said the business relief proposal was a candidate for expedited approval because of a desire to keep the council meeting short, thereby limiting city officials' exposure to the new coronavirus.
"We’re just trying to abbreviate the agenda and keep it moving as quickly as possible," he said.
The relief package won the support of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, whose president and CEO, Nick Ortiz, said in a letter to city leaders that the business group appreciated efforts by city staff to find "reasonable short-term solutions that will have a large impact on our local businesses."
He noted the chamber has received numerous reports of economic harm because of the COVID-19 crisis.
"Although there has been some intervention from the federal government, many businesses are still in need of added assistance from our local governments and we have received several inquiries from our members regarding potential relief from the city," Ortiz wrote.
He added that city staff members have indicated the relief package is a "first step, and that they are willing to consider bringing additional action items before the council based on the feedback from our members."
Conroy said he was unaware what additional business-relief efforts the city might consider introducing beyond the measures approved Wednesday.
Tony Zilobaf, general manager of the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, said he recently spoke with city officials including Mayor Karen Goh about the possibility of deferring deadlines for payment of transient occupancy taxes, which are city revenues that hotels collect from overnight guests.
While such taxes have brought in only small amounts during the last few weeks, Zilobaf said they generated a lot of money — at least $30,000 — during February and March, when big local events brought in many visitors. He said payments to the city typically lag behind hotel collections by a month or two and that the Marriott has not yet sent a check for February's or March's occupancy tax revenues.
Not having to turn over that money until July 1 will provide a helpful boost during what has recently become a very slow time for hotel business, he said.
"The (city's proposed) relief helps to process these strategically moving dollars from here to there between the investors and the banks,” he said. "It provides a good chance to pay back those debts.”
How about deferring or moving the deadline for property payments due on april 10th. There are going to be a lot of late charges if they don’t. When we don’t have enough cash to make our mortgage, how are we to have enough to for taxes. Give us a couple of months extra to pay just to let our cash flows catch up.
This article has nothing to do with the COUNTY, who collects property taxes. But since you apparently don't follow the news, the county has extended the deadline to pay taxes to May 4.
