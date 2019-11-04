Both the Kern County Board of Supervisors and Bakersfield City Council will hold meetings over the next week that could drastically impact the lives of some residents.
Up first, Supervisors will discuss on Tuesday a wide range of smoking and vaping bans in response to a wave of vaping injuries that have swept across the country.
And on Wednesday, the City Council is scheduled to sign a purchase agreement for a property on East Brundage Lane that would be used as an emergency homeless shelter.
Both meetings have the potential to shake up long-held behaviors in Kern County, and could be accompanied by objections. Some vaping advocates have voiced their opposition to the county’s proposed ban, and one man with a business in the proximity of the city’s proposed homeless shelter site has said he is against it.
Supervisors are not expected to vote on instituting a ban of any kind at Tuesday’s meeting. However, the City Council’s action would begin efforts to prepare the location for a homeless shelter.
Both meetings will begin first steps in what could be long processes.
Board of Supervisors
After three Kern residents were hospitalized with vaping-related injuries, Supervisor Mike Maggard requested the Kern County Public Health Department develop a list of options for dealing with the troubling pattern.
The Health Department prepared a list that also includes potential bans on smoking. Supervisors could choose to proceed with actions that limit smoking on public sidewalks or even public places.
A ban on sales of vaping products and cheap tobacco products will also be considered.
In a separate item, Supervisors are also expected to vote to reduce the number of hours the Kern County Clerk would be open to the public. In an effort to allow staff more time to process paperwork sent through the mail, the Kern Auditor-Controller-County Clerk says staff should stop processing in-person items at 3 p.m. instead of 4 p.m.
The proposed change is not expected to impact the number of hours employees work, and the public will still be allowed to drop items off under the proposed change.
City Council
The city has picked the headquarters of Calcot Limited, a cotton grower cooperative, at 1900 East Brundage Ln. as its chosen site for a new emergency homeless shelter.
In a report to the Council, the City Manager’s Office said the location checked all the boxes that were necessary for a successful shelter.
The city plans to pay $3.8 million for 7.5 acres on the property to be used as a homeless shelter. In the same deal, the city hopes to pay $1.1 million for 10 acres also owned by Calcot that could be used for affordable housing.
But first, the City Council will need to approve the deal.
The city hopes to build the facility in phases, beginning with 100 beds before moving up to a potential 450. Construction costs are expected to be $1.9 million, with an annual cost of $1.5 million for operational expenses.
The shelter is the city’s answer to rising homelessness throughout Bakersfield. The city hopes that by providing more beds to homeless individuals, the numbers of people on the street will decrease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.