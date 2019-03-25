Bakersfield’s sales tax oversight committee will continue to review plans to spend tens of millions in new revenue at a meeting tonight.
This is the committee's first evening meeting, which was scheduled to give citizens the opportunity to make public comment on the $71 million in news sales tax revenue the city expects to bring in over the next 15 months. City voters narrowly approved the tax increase of 1 cent per every dollar spent in November. The increase takes affect April 1.
At tonight's meeting, city staffers will propose ways to to mitigate homelessness, improve parts of the city’s parks system and retrofit decorative street light poles. Previously the committee heard plans to spend roughly $25 million to hire 100 new police officers and dozens of support staffers for the police, outfit all police officers with body cameras and purchase new fire equipment. The committee also recommended shifting $12 million in new tax receipts to its cash reserves in order to reduce payments to its pension system by $8.7 million over seven years.
The oversight committee is not scheduled to vote on any proposals tonight.
The proposed projects that will be presented include:
- Plans to create two “rapid response teams”, one to clean up the city’s parks and the other to deal with code enforcement issues that crop up from homeless issues. The plan calls for 16 additional employees who would deal with litter, prevent vandalism and fieldomplaints from business owners in a more timely manner. The city experienced a 313 percent increase in requests for service on its mobile app from 2014 to 2017, and the new employees will allow the city to get to those notices earlier than before.
- Add four softball fields to the Mesa Marin Sports Complex as well as pickleball and basketball courts, expected at a cost of about $7.9 million.
- Build a new transitional housing shelter for homeless people, which should cost around $5 million.
- Spend $4 million to provide "bridge housing" to those who have been denied other forms of housing assistance due to substance abuse or mental health problems. Many housing programs in Bakersfield will not allow somebody to be housed if they currently use alcohol or drugs, forcing those people to live on the street. However, the city hopes that providing housing for those struggling with addiction can lead to them connecting to service, eventually lifting them out of homelessness.
