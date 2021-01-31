The Bakersfield City Council cleared the way for the development of the long-vacant corner of Baker and Kentucky streets. The council approved a zone change, allowing the construction of a mixed-use affordable housing and commercial building development.
"From my perspective, this is big step forward in the revitalization of Old Town Kern," City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said.
The city has owned the 1.38 acres of land at the northeastern corner of the intersection for well over a decade, said Gonzales. Now the parcel has developers attached to it who are moving forward on a proposal.
Stephen Pelz, executive director of Kern County’s Housing Authority, said the agency is working as a co-developer with the Cesar Chavez Foundation on seeking funding for a proposal. They're still in the very early stages of seeking funding for a proposal that includes 85 units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.
In recent months, the east Bakersfield neighborhood has seen a slate of improvements. The nearby Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project brought in a new bike path, solar-powered street lights, sidewalks and fresh landscaping. There's a new Bloom Mural underneath the Beale Street overpass.
"It’s something the east side deserves," Gonzales said.
The target is to build affordable residential units with one, two and three bedrooms for those who make 60 percent or less of the median income for the area, Pelz said. Gonzales said this project isn't just important for residents of the east side.
"It’s important to our region because we need more affordable housing, period," Gonzales said. "We need more supply. It is important for us to continuously work to meet the demand."
The commercial development on the ground floor will likely face Baker Street, and Pelz hopes that it's a business that will serve the immediate community.
Bakersfield Adult School is in preliminary talks to open another location of The Job Spot on the ground floor of the development, Pelz said. Another location in south Bakersfield offers comprehensive help for job-seekers through partnerships with Bakersfield College and America's Job Center, whether it's job placement, training or ESL classes.
Pelz compares it to the Baker Street Village development with Clinica Sierra Vista on the ground floor that the Housing Authority worked to develop a decade ago.
It can take time for affordable housing projects like this to get off the ground, even for competitive applications, because the available funding is limited, Pelz said. The project could take as long as three or four years, depending on how long it takes to secure funding.
It usually takes about five or six sources of funding for a project, Pelz said. The project is working on applications for funding from federal, state and even city sources.
Pelz said the project is seeking state funding whose goal would be reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on cars. It would help to build out the transportation infrastructure in the area, including adding bike lanes and working with Golden Empire Transit on bus stops.
Other sources of funding developers are seeking include the federal HOME program, which supports affordable housing.
Gonzales said money from Measure N, the 1 percent tax increase in Bakersfield, could help play a crucial role as well by helping the project receive matching dollars from the state. Pelz confirmed the project submitted an application for Measure N dollars.
Right now environmental studies are being conducted, but the goal is to put together applications for funding in a few months, Pelz said. He said he looks forward to reviving an area of Bakersfield with a rich history.
"It’s a vacant lot with a lot of potential," Pelz said.