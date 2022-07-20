City, Chamber share goals, achievements at State of the City lunch

Sharing Bakersfield’s accomplishments so far in 2022 and focusing on the promise for its future, the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce hosted Wednesday the first in-person State of the City luncheon in three years at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.
Advances in the effort to eradicate homelessness, increase educational opportunities and improve infrastructure were the primary topics for the mayor, city manager and business leaders who touted local progress to the crowd, as well as recent achievements.
Mayor Karen Goh spoke about the various partnerships the city has created to take a holistic approach to the challenges presented by the homelessness crisis, a statewide problem but one that’s hit communities in Kern County especially hard.
“For the first time in recent memory, the number of individuals inside a shelter outnumbered those on the streets,” Goh said, noting the city had doubled its number of shelter beds in the last year and had plans to add about 300 new spots in the near future. “That is really important. That's progress.”
She noted the shelter was being offered in conjunction with The Open Door Network, Flood Ministries and a host of other partners that are looking at not only the housing aspect, but the other challenges those residents often face, including adequate mental health resources and support for addiction recovery.
City Manager Christian Clegg also recapped progress the city is making toward its infrastructure goals, as well as highlights from the city’s budget. The city’s spending plan grew from $683 million to $735 million year over year, thanks in no small part to voters approving Measure N, the 1-cent sales tax for public safety and vital services, which adds about $58 million annually to city coffers.
The money has allowed the city to repave more than 140 miles, he noted, in addition to hiring 220 officers in the last three years, a gain of 83 patrol positions since 2018, when the measure was first passed.
Goh also announced the arrival of a company expected to make a significant contribution to the region’s role as a leader for the state and the nation in new energy technologies.
SineWatts, which has a market capitalization of approximately $30 million to $40 million, finished moving its headquarters from Charlotte, N.C., to California Avenue earlier this month, according to Les Mood, a Cal State Bakersfield alum who’s also the public affairs officer for the energy company.
Their patented technology, which was first developed in Palo Alto in 2011, is developing ways for objects that traditionally consume energy to be able to put energy back into “the grid.”
“What we’re envisioning is a world that would be essentially powered by buildings and electric vehicles,” said Shiba Bhowmik, president and CEO of SineWatts. “So instead of having our energy sources residing hundreds of miles away, we would like to have our energy sources where we consume our energy.”
Mood and Bhowmik said the company is working with CSUB to figure out how the university’s research labs can work with the company on its new “bidrectional” energy tech, with a demonstration likely about 18 months out.
Goh noted the project would be one of many promising collaborations in Bakersfield’s future.
“In the months ahead, the city, our partners, we're going to collaborate to integrate the technology and innovation strategies within the CSUB Energy Innovation Center,” Goh said during her 45-minute address to city officials and members of the business community. “We're going to continue to work together to bring more startups like SineWatts to ask them to contribute to research and development. CSUB will lead the region forward as a solution-based incubator and creator of good jobs.”