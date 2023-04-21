City celebrates improvements at Stonecreek Park, vows 'more to come'

City officials celebrated nearly $170,000 in park improvements in Bakersfield’s Seventh Ward on Friday, with a small crowd standing before the new pavilion, benches and volleyball court at Stonecreek Park.
In attendance were various city staff, including Parks and Recreation Director Rick Anthony, City Manager Christian Clegg and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh.
“It doesn’t matter where anyone lives,” Goh said. “Everyone cares about their families having a place of recreation, a place of relaxation, and it is our honor with the city of Bakersfield to provide this for our good residents.”
The project was completed using Public Safety and Vital Services funding, or Measure N, a penny sales tax passed in 2018 to pay for public services and park improvements, among similar scopes of work.
Ward 2 Councilman and Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales was also in attendance as was former Ward 7 Councilman Chris Parlier, who originally fast-tracked the park’s improvement six months ago, after years of requests by residents and the park's heavy use.
“(Parlier) has certainly been an advocate for this community,” Anthony said. “He talks about it all the time about how this park is really the hub of this community.”
Ward 7 Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur gave extended remarks to the crowd in both English and in Punjabi, directly to the many Sikh residents that flanked her in support.
“You know it’s no accident that the Punjabi community finds a home here at Stonecreek Park," Kaur said.
Approximately half of all American Sikhs live in California, with the largest concentrations residing in Yuba City, Livingston and Bakersfield, particularly in its southwest.
“And that’s not by accident," Kaur said. “Folks who have similar patterns and qualities of life, who are seeking community — they gravitate toward each other. And that’s what you see in the unique community here.”
In total, the park received a shaded picnic pavilion with a barbecue pit, and an additional volleyball court, as well as some landscaping improvements. Kaur said she wants further fixes for the park, including a sidewalk perimeter and a new basketball court.
“A public space really comes to life when it’s the people who are playing volleyball, who are having their zumba classes, who are celebrating life’s greatest joys at the park,” Kaur said.
Parks and public accessibility are two of the original tenets on which Kaur ran her campaign last year. The additions to Stonecreek Park as well as improvements to come fall into her greater vision for Ward 7, a community that is pedestrian friendly — especially for children — that includes calmer roads, more bike lanes, and direct passages between neighborhoods and nearby schools.
“And let’s see more trees,” Kaur said, laughing. “It’s important to add new development but we must also renovate existing areas.”
This comes as the city and county continue to deal with persistent vandalism in their public spaces. Soon after the city installed a new playground at Stonecreek, someone reportedly ripped the fabric that shaded it. And a woman sitting under an older pavilion at Stonecreek on Friday said her coffee cup was recently zapped by exposed wiring from a conduit.
“Big issue that we have right now is vandalism at our parks, especially with (people) stealing electrical wire,” said Fidel Gonzalez, the city’s park construction and facilities planner, who said the damage looked fresh. “We do have an issue and it needs to get addressed.”
Joe Conroy, the city’s spokesperson, recommended that if anyone sees issues like this that they report them immediately through the city’s mobile app.
“That way it gets notified to the city, to the right department,” Conroy said. “Just like illegal dumping or water waste — it’ll get routed to the right place.”