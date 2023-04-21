 Skip to main content
City celebrates improvements at Stonecreek Park, vows 'more to come'

City officials celebrated nearly $170,000 in park improvements in Bakersfield’s Seventh Ward on Friday, with a small crowd standing before the new pavilion, benches and volleyball court at Stonecreek Park.

In attendance were various city staff, including Parks and Recreation Director Rick Anthony, City Manager Christian Clegg and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh.

