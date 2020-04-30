After sending a memo Thursday morning announcing the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at The Park at Riverwalk was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the city of Bakersfield released a retraction later in the day declaring the cancelation was premature. The celebration is pending the state’s economic rollout plan and social distancing orders as the pandemic continues to unfold.
“With the state guidelines for the Governor’s stay-at-home order remaining in flux, particularly pending details for the recent announcement of the four-phase approach to re-opening the economy, the City’s announcement of the cancellation of the July 4th fireworks show was premature,” the city wrote in its afternoon news release.
“The City cares deeply about the celebration of our nation and our freedom. The City wishes to communicate a strong commitment to celebrate July 4th as a community to the extent possible this year.”
The event, which typically attracts up to 14,000 people, could potentially run afoul of local and state social distancing orders, the city wrote in its initial Thursday email.
“Planning for an event of this magnitude takes several months, and unfortunately there are too many unknowns to do so right now,” the morning news release stated. “Many other communities in California have also canceled Independence Day celebrations for the same reason.”
In its initial statement, the city said the decision was difficult and encouraged residents to find ways to celebrate the nation’s independence at home.
Later in the day, however, they sent the follow-up release stating the announcement was made in haste.
Ya think?
Thanks for nothing, "Guv"...
