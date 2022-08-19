City, Caltrans announce traffic alerts

The city of Bakersfield and Caltrans issued separate alerts Friday for motorists.
The city announced Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday.
The closure is needed for the removal of falsework.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.
The city also reported a nighttime lane closure scheduled for all northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58, which will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Monday to Thursday. The closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, travel west to Wible Road, then north on Wible Road to California Avenue and west on California, where they can re-enter the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp.
Caltrans announced a closure of the on-ramps and off-ramps on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at the Tejon Pass rest area from 10 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday, and from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The rest area is located 3.5 miles north of Gorman near the Kern/Los Angeles county lines.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 276,430
Deaths: 2,508
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 265,172
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.46
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/19/22
