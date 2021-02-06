The city of Bakersfield's B-CAREs small business assistance grant program has awarded nearly $6 million to 938 businesses, according to the city's weekly general information memo.
The money is for businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, closures and stay-at-home orders.
The memo said the city has approved $5.93 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds in about four months. It started in September with an initial $3 million in funds.
The program is now closed. The city's Finance Department is expected to soon issue an in-depth report on the funding, the memo said.