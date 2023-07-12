The city of Bakersfield awarded a $250,000 grant to Bakersfield College for the continued development of its small business program.
Resources to help local small businesses are regularly deployed through Bakersfield College, specifically through its LaunchPad program.
“In the wake of the pandemic, many small businesses have faced unprecedented and disproportionate challenges, with many struggling to recover from the economic downturn,” said NaTesha “T” Johnson, program director of Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development for Bakersfield College. "However, thanks to this funding and the innovative programs offered by BC Launchpad, local startups and business owners will have the opportunity to successfully navigate the business landscape, rebuild and thrive.”
Funding will be used to support small business owners and local startups. Local small businesses in Bakersfield may also be eligible for grant funding up to $40,000 from the city of Bakersfield through its Entrepreneurship Grant Program.
Classes and workshops will also be offered through the college’s Launchpad program.
“This program from KCCD LaunchPad will have an enormous impact for many start-up and small businesses in Bakersfield that are working hard to navigate a post-COVID world,” said Jenni Byers, interim director, Economic & Community Development Department. “Local businesses face a myriad of challenges already, and this program will help set them up for success and impact our local economy in a positive way.”
For more information, visit the the BC Launchpad at the Weill Institute in downtown Bakersfield at 2100 Chester Ave. or call 661-395-4104 or email at launchpad@bakersfieldcollege.edu.