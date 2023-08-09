_40T0030-2.jpg

Ward 2 Councilman and Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales listens during a presentation by Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg on the city's new Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, which officials believe has made significant gains in reducing gun crimes. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

With its population nearing half a million, Bakersfield is a rapidly growing city — the 9th largest in the state, as its leaders like to point out. Yet fewer than 200 individuals, adults largely aged 18 to 34, are involved in nearly 70% of its gun-related violence, according to officials who added Wednesday they are anxious to speak with them.

“We know who they are,” Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said during the City Council meeting. “And as we learn who they are, and get to know them, our message goes directly to them.”