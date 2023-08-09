With its population nearing half a million, Bakersfield is a rapidly growing city — the 9th largest in the state, as its leaders like to point out. Yet fewer than 200 individuals, adults largely aged 18 to 34, are involved in nearly 70% of its gun-related violence, according to officials who added Wednesday they are anxious to speak with them.
“We know who they are,” Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said during the City Council meeting. “And as we learn who they are, and get to know them, our message goes directly to them.”
City officials provided their first report Wednesday on the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, an approach that since its start in January 2022 has facilitated direct, sustained intervention with a small number of people deemed most likely to be the victims or perpetrators of gun violence.
Intervention is founded upon trust, Clegg said in his presentation, with those individuals and their respective communities where officials look to “plug the cycle” and address the norms that perpetuate violence.
Under this program, resources — case management, job employment, therapy — are targeted toward an individual at acute risk rather than the general public.
According to the city, 116 people were identified as at “high risk” of gun violence. Of those, 64 were directly engaged by outreach and intervention partners. Beyond that, 24 of the 33 people deemed at the highest risk of gun violence were enrolled in intensive care management with a community-based group.
“Sometimes we may spend a lot of resources on one individual, but that one individual (who) is driving retaliation shootings between two different groups or gangs and if they’re out of the equation, you see a big (change),” Clegg said.
This can be through a visit to the hospital where a victim is recovering, or a visit to someone’s front door. Individuals are contacted directly and engaged through one-on-one or small group meetings operated by city and community leaders who “knock on the door of that home and try and start a conversation about the safety of that individual.”
“It’s not an easy conversation to start,” Clegg acknowledged.
The program is operated by a coalition of city police, outreach groups and community leaders — many of whom have lived experience — who review weekly incident reports on individuals before making a plan for them, an exit from the situation. That exit might look like therapy, relocation or even a job interview, the latter of which Clegg said people wanted the most.
“Being able to have everybody there working together synergistically and being in the same room really ensures that that information is being shared,” said Brent Stratton, an assistant chief with Bakersfield Police who oversees the program.
At the meeting Wednesday, Clegg said the program has already seen some success.
City homicides have dropped for the third year in a row, officials said, attributing the shift to the new program’s first 18 months: a 37% drop in city homicides from when the program launched compared to 2021-22; a 33% drop in homicides through June this year; and a 31% decrease in gun violence in 2022 compared to 2021.
Similar trends can also be seen at the county level, according to a report released last week by California Attorney General Rob Bonta that saw Kern County drop from the first to the second highest homicide rate in the state between 2021 and 2022. The result snaps the county’s five-year streak for most murders per 100,000 people, and mirrors the state’s 6.6% decline in homicides within the same time frame.
With the exception of 2021’s figure, murder rates in Bakersfield since 2016 have stayed relatively the same. Last year’s rate is significantly lower than the year prior — 38 compared to 60 — though it’s still marginally higher than rates in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Yet between July 2020 and June 2022, 104 homicides and 99 non-fatal shootings that occurred were attributed to 380 people involved as victims or identified suspects, a “tangible piece of the population,” Clegg said.
Bakersfield has long retained a reputation among California cities for gun violence, often posting rates double those of the state and national average. Bakersfield has also suffered from a higher poverty rate than many California cities, including Stockton, Oakland and Los Angeles.
“Some of the local nonprofits that do this work continue to help individuals and families in the time of crisis,” said Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias. “I think that that’s what this work is geared towards… we’re excited for you to sustain this program and continue to build on these relationships and so that’s I guess where my head is: How do we continue to drive this work forward?”
With approval by the City Council, officials will likely look to expand the program to include more after-school and summer programs for teens, as well as cognitive behavioral therapy, job training and adult education programs.
In its report, the city acknowledged plummeting literacy rates and lack of programs that officials believe correlate with the increase in school suspensions for violent offenses from 500 in 2019-20 to 876 in 2021-22, according to the California Department of Education.
Ward 2 Councilman and Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales recommended the city partner with the Baker and Holloway-Gonzales branch libraries, locations in east and southeast Bakersfield that are only open two and three days a week, respectively.
“There are fewer resources available for young people within those neighborhoods because of the limited hours, and I think that we ought to, as a city, support our citizens and those communities by partnering with the county to extend hours of service, so that they have access to the same place to learn to grow to engage in a different activities,” Gonzales said.