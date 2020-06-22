A special election to replace outgoing Bakersfield City Councilman Willie Rivera can take place as planned, the City Attorney has determined.
Rivera, who was most recently elected in 2018, submitted his letter of resignation to city officials in May, saying he intended to step down after an election to choose his successor had been held. He hoped the city could merge a special election for the Ward 1 seat with the general election scheduled for November in order to reduce costs.
The City Council had been scheduled to follow through with Rivera’s wishes during the June 10 council meeting before the item was quietly pulled from the agenda.
The city had received a letter from former Kern County Counsel Theresa Goldner claiming the city charter prevented the council from holding a special election for Rivera’s seat while he remained in office.
“Elected officials’ positions do not become vacant until they are no longer in office, and the City Council lacks authority to call for a special election to fill a seat that is not vacant,” Goldner wrote in a six-page legal opinion.
She claimed the city charter authorizes a special election for a vacancy that occurs more than six months before the seat was scheduled to be up for election only if a petition of that ward’s qualified electors is filed with the city. A special election must be held between three to six months following the certification of the petition.
“Unfortunately, by remaining in office until and after November 3, 2020, Councilman Rivera is depriving the City Council of its legal option to promptly appoint a successor or to allow the residents of Ward 1 to decide whether they wish to petition for a special election,” she wrote.
The City Attorney, however, disagreed.
In a memorandum included in the City Council agenda, City Attorney Ginny Gennaro and City Clerk Julie Drimakis argued the council has the option of calling for a special election even without a petition.
The pair said state law leaves open for interpretation that a vacancy could be scheduled for a future date and the council could act on that information. The memo pointed to a form Rivera signed called an Irrevocable Notice of Intent to Vacate Council Seat as further support for the city’s strategy.
The form stipulates that Rivera must vacate his seat at or before the City Council ratifies the November 2020 election results.
In the last 30 years, five councilmembers have vacated their seats with more than six months left in their terms. In three instances, an intent to vacate form was signed and elections were held to choose the replacement.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution calling for a special election in November during Wednesday’s meeting. The city has received 32 emails and 11 voicemails in support of holding the special election.
If a special election is held alongside the general election, the newly-elected councilmembers will be sworn in Dec. 16. Voters will only get to vote for the councilmember in their ward.
