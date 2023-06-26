dam-day-weir-mountains-1-1024x768.jpeg

A file photo depicts a full Isabella Lake and mountains packed with snow stand behind the new labyrinth weir constructed as part of the Army Corps of Engineers safety project that was completed in October 2022.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

Customers on Bakersfield's two water systems are being asked to reduce their use now through Wednesday, June 28, while maintenance on the Isabella Dam is being conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"Please turn off irrigation systems and only use as much water as needed for health and safety during that time," Bakersfield City Spokesperson Joe Conroy said in a release Monday.