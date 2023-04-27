City approves expansion of Flock surveillance system

The Bakersfield City Council approved an expansion of the Flock surveillance system in the city, the second installment of the cameras since 2021.
In June 2021, the council gave the thumbs-up to 21 Automatic License Plate Reading cameras in the city, largely in the metro areas of north and east Bakersfield. The newest approval, given Wednesday, will bring another 37 cameras to city streets, though the locations, according to the Bakersfield Police Department, are still being considered.
The $300,000 agreement will be paid in three installments by the police department’s general fund. A spokesman for the BPD said the cameras are a “vital” addition to the department’s fight against motor theft and human trafficking. In 2021, BPD recorded 4,783 cases of auto theft.
“That allows us to compare in real time the plate numbers with those of stolen cars or cars driven by people suspected of criminal offenses,” BPD Sgt. Robert Pair said. “We all use them in missing persons and missing juveniles investigations.”
Evidence obtained from the cameras, Pair said, has been “vital” in the prosecution of at least six homicides, numerous stolen vehicle recoveries, and assistance in human trafficking cases.
“There’s a strong possibility that those wouldn’t be prosecuted without that data,” Pair said. “And I don’t have an exact number of stolen vehicles recovered from it, but it is significant.”
Flock Safety Group, a Georgia-based company, offers cameras that link to a cloud-based cross-jurisdictional data sharing system as a “national and statewide law enforcement search network.” Data collected by the cameras can range beyond the vehicle’s license plate number to include everything from the make and type of vehicle to the color of its bumper stickers. Data collected is purged after 30 days.
“Ultimately, it doesn’t capture the movement of individuals going about their day-to-day,” Pair said. “It simply flags vehicles that have been stolen from people or vehicles that have been entered into the system as being involved in serious crimes.”
Law enforcement agencies that use the cameras can create their own “hot lists” of plate numbers that trigger alarms when scanned on the road. Scans will run through state police watchlists as well as the National Crime Information Center, the main database for the FBI.
Representatives with the ACLU were not able to respond and comment by time of publication, but have expressed concerns over the years regarding the Flock System, and its use of the data nationwide.
In a March 2022 ACLU letter published by Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst with the ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, the ACLU made several recommendations on how to use the system ethically, so as not to wrongfully target Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities.
“If successful, the convergence of these trends — whether under the aegis of Flock or other companies — threatens to bring an entirely new level of surveillance to American communities,” Stanley wrote. “Where it will further undermine Americans’ privacy, disproportionately harm historically disadvantaged communities, and generally shift power to the government from the governed in our nation.”
They pointed to New Hampshire state law which requires non-hit scans to be erased from the system within three minutes, saying the 30-day retention period is “too long.” In the letter, the ACLU also recommended that law enforcement not share the data with any third party group.
“Communities that have not yet enacted a CCOPS ordinance should not permit the police that serve them to deploy surveillance devices without first receiving approval from the city council or other elected governing body,” Stanley wrote. “The decision-making process around whether to deploy surveillance technology should be transparent and open to public input and debate.”
Pair assured this system will be used solely to track stolen vehicles and missing persons in active investigations. It will also only be searched by law enforcement, Pair said, as other departments have historically linked with homeowner associations, a primary client of Flock systems nationwide.
“I know a concern of the public would be the sharing of that data with private entities or immigration — those are not the cases with these,” Pair said. “It doesn’t have any facial recognition software.”
It is unclear at this time when the cameras will be installed, though the agreement will continue to the end of 2026. The original 21 cameras were deployed based on “crime trends” at several points in overlap with the ShotSpotter gunshot detection, including: around the Chester Avenue Corridor toward Q Street, and in areas around Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kern Medical.