City approves expansion of Flock surveillance system

The Bakersfield City Council approved an expansion of the Flock surveillance system in the city, the second installment of the cameras since 2021.

In June 2021, the council gave the thumbs-up to 21 Automatic License Plate Reading cameras in the city, largely in the metro areas of north and east Bakersfield. The newest approval, given Wednesday, will bring another 37 cameras to city streets, though the locations, according to the Bakersfield Police Department, are still being considered.

