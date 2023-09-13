_40T0110-2.jpg

Ward 2 Councilman and Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales listens on during the Wednesday night session. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Two major traffic calming projects are moving along following a 6-1 approval by the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night to pay for designs of what some of the city’s historically underserved communities could look like someday soon.

“Each of the improvements will enhance the walkability and bike-ability of these corridors,” said Ward 2 councilman Andrae Gonzales. “These are two projects we have been working on for quite some time and it’s something that I’m excited about for these particular areas.”

