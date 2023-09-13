Two major traffic calming projects are moving along following a 6-1 approval by the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night to pay for designs of what some of the city’s historically underserved communities could look like someday soon.
“Each of the improvements will enhance the walkability and bike-ability of these corridors,” said Ward 2 councilman Andrae Gonzales. “These are two projects we have been working on for quite some time and it’s something that I’m excited about for these particular areas.”
Officials approved the funding for the full design of the Monterey/Niles Prosperity Neighborhood Initiative, which would install traffic calming infrastructure in the Niles and Monterey Corridor, to include bike lanes, striping, improved signage and street lighting, among other “aesthetic improvements to landscaping and hardscaping.”
This comes six months after the city agreed to pay Kimley-Horn and Associates, a consulting firm, to complete a 30% design of the project. That design was presented to the city’s Multi-Modal Transportation and Traffic Safety Ad Hoc Committee, which includes council members Eric Arias, Manpreet Kaur and Bob Smith, on Aug. 10. With the approval Wednesday, the city will pay the firm an estimated $1.2 million for the full design.
The agreement comes on the confidence the city will be successful in its application for a state grant submitted on July 7 that would cover 80% of the estimated $23.6 million in construction costs. If the bid is successful, the city would match with $4.7 million for construction costs.
Council members also agreed to pay for 30% of the design for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Corridor Improvements project, which was included in the city’s Transformative Climate Communities grant application submitted to the state Aug. 1.
The application, titled Southeast Strong, asks for $29.5 million in state funding, which the city plans to match with around $30 million that comes from a mix of local, state and federal funds. Construction costs for this project, according to staff, are expected at $8.3 million, with the state funding accounting for an estimated $3.9 million. And with a $5 million federal appropriation through the office of Rep. David Valadao, staff said the project “will be sufficiently funded to construct.”
The chosen corridor, which includes the Bakersfield Senior Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, consistently fell within the top 1% to 2% of the state’s highest criteria of need.
According to Ward 4 Councilman Bob Smith, there have been 38 traffic fatalities in Bakersfield this year.
“Homicides are half that number,” Smith said.
If approved, the project would transform a 5-square-mile corridor that runs along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in southeast Bakersfield. The initial design will include some of the project’s features, which include safety changes, bike paths and renovated roadways, among many other improvements.
Citing a report from Bakersfield Police Department, Ward 6 Councilwoman Patty Gray asked for the council to consider the number of people who walk into busy streets, seemingly without regard.
“We have to be honest about why these people are losing their lives,” Gray said. “So I am encouraging us as drivers, myself included, that we do need to slow down … but at the same time I am cautioning, because of this report, that we need to be more careful because people are blatantly disregarding the law as they are coming and going … Let’s keep it at common sense level so we don’t have speed bumps all over our entire city.”
In response, Kaur said she welcomes speed bumps, "if it slows down traffic and if it means there will be no more fatalities,” she said.
Councilman Ken Weir voted against the two traffic calming projects.
In other action, the City Council:
• Unanimously approved five acres of undeveloped land to be the site of a new park.
Linnell-Brahma Park, located in the First Ward neighborhood of the same name, has been in the works since the council authorized its Recreation and Parks Department to apply for the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program Grant.
Total cost of the new park is more than $5.5 million. The majority of funding will come from the state grant, totaling more than $3 million, while various pools of money — Proposition 68 grant, Park Improvement Fund, Capital Outlay Fund, Public Safety and Vital Services — along with $1.4 million in budget transfers, will make up the difference.
The council approved $264,000 to be used as contingency, or for unforeseen costs that only occur during construction of the park.
Costs increased, according to city documents, due to significant delays and rise in cost of materials and labor, as well as supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved an extension and one new grant as part of the Economic Opportunity Area Incentive Program.
The EOA program is part of the city’s effort to promote economic growth by use of taxes to fund improvements to businesses in specific areas of Bakersfield that are most burdened by poverty and historical lack of funding.
The council agreed to increase funding by about $50,000 for site improvements for Nancy L. Strong, dba Strong Realty, which leases six homes. The request cites increased supply and labor costs tacked onto improvements originally budgeted to cost $172,975.50 when the project was approved in October 2022.
Another EOA agreement was made with David Goh, on behalf of The Garden Community Church, to pay $99,500 for installation of a wrought-iron fence that will surround the property. Due to her sibling relation, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh abstained from any vote and recused herself from the agreement process going forward.
• Approved a $150,000 contract with Compassion Christian Center to provide intervention, prevention and mentoring services to individuals at high risk of gun violence.
This contract comes three years after the Board of State and Community Corrections awarded the grant to the city, as part of its multiyear California Violence Intervention and Prevention Cohort 3 Grant program.