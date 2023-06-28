Grander visions will remain on layaway this Christmas as Bakersfield officials unanimously agreed upon a lean, $788.5 million city budget that evokes a dais of tightened purse strings and wallets stapled shut.
The budget is a meager 6.6% bigger than last year’s. The increase accounts largely for cost-of-living adjustments, rising insurance rates and inflation.
The spending plan came just days after Gov. Gavin Newson and the state Legislature passed a slim, $310.8 billion budget on Monday, which reeled in its own ambitions in order to quell a $32 billion deficit without sapping the state’s coffers.
The city, much like others in California, benefited from a state flush in cash the past few years, having had access to a combined, multi-year surplus of more than $100 billion that greatly expanded California’s ability to fund new and exciting programs. But beyond some core grant programs, state funding will be reduced, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said.
“It will affect us, but the good news is there’s enough core funding in the state budget to maintain core services,” Clegg said, citing the state’s homelessness and housing grant as an example. “But, the grant world is going to get much more scarce and it's going to be harder to get grants to move on big projects.”
City revenues are also expected to slow, Clegg said, including a $1.7 million decrease in PSVS revenue amid hopes for a $7 million rise in property taxes. Bakersfield gets most of its revenue from property taxes, as well as the Public Safety and Vital Services Sales Tax.
In all, revenues will give the city enough money to plot a modest course next year. Spending will continue on programs to combat an ongoing housing deficit while staffing up public safety jobs and reducing homelessness.
“Because Public Safety and Vital Services tax has not been fully allocated, it does give the ability to do a little bit of new stuff, but our new ongoing (additions) to PSVS are only about $3 million total,” Clegg explained.
With revenues expected to exceed $673.1 million, including a $121 million from PSVS fund balance, the money will mostly cover personnel and operating costs, though the city plans to use $30.6 million for one-time spending. Another $7 million in one-time revenue will remain on contingency.
Some residents spoke against the budget, particularly with regard to the $14.2 million in additional money for city police and the lack of firm allotments for eviction prevention services. Consistent concerns have been brought to the board on both matters in past meetings, including in the 2021 and 2022 budget hearings.
Sandra Plascencia, a policy advocate for Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability, presented a 200-signature petition in favor of $1 million in eviction services, including the right to free counsel. Officials confirmed Wednesday the budget includes $350,000 for such services, on contingency.
"We stress that this is not enough to meet the need," Plascencia said.
Clegg offered an assurance that the city’s staff wants to begin the pilot program but felt that it competed with existing programs. Clegg then recommended council members return at the mid-year budget review to evaluate whether they can afford it.
"I understand that we have budget constraints, but I want this to remain a high priority going forward," Ward 7 Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur said.
Despite the money concerns, no departments faced significant cuts, Clegg said. Public works will once again take the largest slice of 31% from the city’s general fund, with city police and fire departments together securing 30%. The city’s Economic & Community Development Department lost $5 million, but not because of cuts. Staff dedicated to the department’s homelessness programs will now work within the city manager’s office, whose operating budget increased from $56.7 million to $85 million.
Here are the highlights on PSVS spending:
- $6.2 million to operate the 268-bed Brundage Lane Navigation Center. The center nearly doubled its capacity with an 119-bed expansion completed in February, to include an in-house medical care center operated by Kern Medical;
- $6 million for repairing pavement from Panama Lane between Gosford and New Stine Road;
- $5 million for affordable housing projects;
- $4.2 million for repaving Union Avenue from Columbus Street to Golden State Avenue;
- $5.2 million for Recreation and Parks Department improvements;
- $2 million for funding traffic-calming projects;
- $1.8 million for multi-modal demonstration projects;
- $500,000 for the expansion of the city’s animal shelter;
- $287,572 to hire for two city park ranger positions;
- $200,000 for 24-hour security cameras in city parks; and,
- Continued funding for various waste removal programs under the Clean City Initiative.
Some other highlights from the city’s approved budget on Wednesday include:
- $232 million for public safety services, including the addition of four sworn positions and eight civilian positions;
- $56.8 million for local street and right of way improvements;
- Creation of a new department within the city’s code enforcement division to focus on chronic nuisance properties; and,
- Addition of four positions within the city manager’s office for the New Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning system to fulfill requirements for the California Violence Intervention & Prevention program.
In other city news, the council approved $300,000 for a new program that reunites people experiencing homelessness with their families. The program, titled Community Vitality and Family Reunification Initiative, was approved in March at the advice of staff to reduce the number of people staying in city shelters, which have maintained maximum occupancy despite a recent expansion.
“The initiative would prioritize reunifying individuals experiencing homelessness with care, family and loved ones within and outside the Continuum of Care’s (CoC) jurisdiction,” the report read.
Flood Bakersfield Ministries, which handles a majority of the city’s street outreach programs, will operate the program, which is funded by the Public Safety and Vital Services sales tax.
An application for an affordable housing project through the Housing Authority of Kern was approved Wednesday. The project, titled the Renaissance at Baker, will bring a housing complex to Baker St., following repaving along Baker Street from Monterey to 21st streets. It is funded by PSVS, along with a mix of state and federal grants.