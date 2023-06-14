_40T0104.jpg

Ward 7 Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur, left, and Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg chat in between City Council meetings on June 14. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

The Bakersfield City Council approved its end of a new radio communications system at a cost of several million dollars.

The project, awarded to Motorola Solutions by the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and the city Wednesday night, will overhaul the county’s public safety radio system from a 23-year-old analog network to state-of-the-art P25 Phase Two network.