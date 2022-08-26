City announces temporary road closures for construction

The city of Bakersfield issued several traffic alerts for motorists for closures and detours that will start next week.
Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday. The closure is needed for the removal of falsework.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.
A nighttime closure has been scheduled for where the westbound lanes of Highway 58 connect to the southbound lanes of Highway 99 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday. The closure is needed for sign installation.
During the closure, westbound-to-southbound motorists will be detoured to the northbound lanes of Highway 99 to exit at California Avenue. At California Avenue, motorists can go west to enter the on-ramp for the southbound lanes of Highway 99.
The city also announced a nighttime closure for all lanes on the southbound side of Highway 99 between California Avenue and Belle Terrace from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday. The closure is scheduled for the installation of falsework.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at California Avenue, then asked to travel east to Oak Street, south on Oak Street to Ming Avenue and then west on Ming Avenue, where they can re-enter the on-ramp for the southbound lanes of Highway 99.
Nighttime lane closures also have been scheduled for all northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Friday. The closures are needed for the installation of falsework.
During the closures, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, then travel west to Wible Road, north on Wible Road to California Avenue and then west on California Avenue, where they can re-enter the on-ramp for the northbound lanes of Highway 99.