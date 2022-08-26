 Skip to main content
City announces temporary road closures for construction

The city of Bakersfield issued several traffic alerts for motorists for closures and detours that will start next week.

Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday. The closure is needed for the removal of falsework.

