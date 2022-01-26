City announces temporary closure on Manor Street Bridge

A temporary closure is planned for the northbound side of the Manor Street Bridge over the Kern River on Thursday.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., the northbound lanes of traffic over the Manor Street Bridge will be closed until 4:30 p.m. each day through Feb. 1.
A detour plan will be in place at Columbus Street for northbound traffic during this respective closure. Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are asked to use caution and plan for extra travel time if driving through the area, or to use alternate routes.
This closure is part of the bridge rehabilitation project that started in May 2020.