City announces Summer Youth Programs accepting applications

To the grandparents, golden-agers and those in the geriatric class: apologies, but this notice is not for you.
Bakersfield announced last week its acceptance of this year’s Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program, which partners local youth with city employees of consequence in a summer-long regiment of administrative duties.
Much like applying to a premier university, obtaining a good internship can confer lifelong advantages that, in theory, offer the soft skills often unteachable in a classroom. But in smaller cities and counties, good internships are uncommon.
“A lot of folks don’t grow up thinking, ‘Oh, I’d love to work for a nonprofit,’” said Michelle Dambaev-Tieu, the program manager at Kern Community Foundation, which manages the three summer programs. Many kids have good intentions with their career path, Dambaev-Tieu said, but won’t know what to look for until much later in life.
“(They) may want to do good in their community,” Dambaev-Tieu said. “Giving them the exposure to nonprofits, or to see the work firsthand of what the government is doing and the challenges the community faces, is fantastic so early on.”
The three summer programs, along with an 11-month fellowship, are funded by a $5.4 million state grant and expect to hire a total of 400 students between its start in 2022 through 2024. Last year, 75 youths participated in the program.
“And we’ve had significantly more applications that we weren’t able to place,” Dambaev-Tieu said.
Although it began last year, the program was created after lobbying efforts by the Big City Mayors coalition in 2021.
"I’m grateful for the $5.3 million allocation that the City of Bakersfield received that provides access, opportunity, and hope for our youth," said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, a coalition member. "I thank the Kern Community Foundation for being an excellent partner in helping the City of Bakersfield inspire a new generation of community and public servants."
Students who are accepted will work for 15 weeks in one of three jobs, all of which pay state minimum wage: City Hall Summer Internship for students ages 16 to 18, Parks Mobile Recreation Internship for ages 16 to 30, and a Nonprofit Internship for those 18 to 30.
Dambaev-Tieu said this year’s addition of the recreation and parks internship is a sign, in tandem with the 193 applicants last year, that the program is in high demand.
“The program is definitely expanding based on the response that we’re getting,” she said.
In the City Hall program application, students list their top five of the 11 eligible city departments — from fire to finance, police to public works — and interviewers will recommend placement based on what is their best fit.
Once the programs start June 12, students will shadow a mentor — typically a city employee — on various projects and undergo weekly workshops, among other tasks, for a minimum 20 hours a week.
In a series of videos released by Kern Community Foundation, students gave their thoughts on the program. Due to their age, Dambaev-Tieu said she would not provide their last names.
“During these workshops, they brought in public speakers from the city, such as City Councilmember Bruce Freeman,” Juliana, a high schooler who participated in the City Hall Summer Internship last year, said in a video. “He spoke about civic pride and connecting with the community.”
There is also an 11-month, paid college-level fellowship that is partnered with city officials and nonprofits that finished applications in January. Much like the summer program for City Hall interns, these fellows will “work part-time with city departments on important projects and initiatives.”
“The BYJP really has made a positive impact in my life, connecting me with a lot of important people," Victor, a City Hall Fellow, said in one of the videos. “It has helped me not only accomplish personal goals, but also helped me reach some of my professional goals.”
Any youth residing in Kern County can apply until applications close on May 5. For more information, visit https://www.kernfoundation.org/bakersfield-youth-jobs-program/.