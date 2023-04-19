 Skip to main content
City announces Summer Youth Programs accepting applications

summer youth program

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh (center) stands amongst the interns with the 2022 City Youth Summer Program, a 15 week series of internships that partner students aged 16 to 30 with various officials, to assist in many tasks of governance. 

 Courtesy of Kern Community Foundation

To the grandparents, golden-agers and those in the geriatric class: apologies, but this notice is not for you.

Bakersfield announced last week its acceptance of this year’s Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program, which partners local youth with city employees of consequence in a summer-long regiment of administrative duties.

