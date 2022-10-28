City announces several temporary road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures Friday afternoon expected to start over the weekend.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 to the southbound lanes of the Highway 99 connector.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures Friday afternoon expected to start over the weekend.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 to the southbound lanes of the Highway 99 connector.
These closures will from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.
During this time, there will also be lane closures in place for the southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue with at least one lane remaining open at all times.
The closures are needed for electrical work and joint seal installation.
During the closures, westbound motorists will be detoured to the northbound lanes of Highway 99. From Highway 99, they can exit and turn west at California Avenue, then enter the southbound on-ramp for Highway 99.
Nighttime closures also have been scheduled for all lanes on the southbound side of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue. The closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday for electrical work and falsework installation.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Stockdale Highway, where they can then travel east on Stockdale, south on Wible Road and then west on Ming Avenue, where they can re-enter the southbound side of Highway 99.
There are also nighttime closures scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures, which are needed for the installation of falsework, are expected to take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Wednesday.
During these closures, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, where they can travel west on Ming, north on Wible Road and then west on California Avenue, where they can re-eneter the northbound on-ramp for Highway 99.
A nighttime closure also has been scheduled for the northbound lanes of Highway 99 to the eastbound Highway 58 Connector.
The closure is scheduled to happen between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, for the installation of falsework.
During the closure, northbound-to-eastbound motorists will be detoured to exit Highway 99 at Ming Avenue, travel west on Ming Avenue, north on Wible Road and then east on Brundage Lane to south on H Street, where they can enter the eastbound lanes of Highway 58.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 291,898
Deaths: 2,561
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 286,292
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.20
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/27/22