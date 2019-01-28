A street closure has been scheduled for the Westside Parkway on-ramp from Truxtun Avenue. It is expected to begin Friday at 9 p.m. and continue until Monday at 5 a.m.
The closure is needed to allow for the safe removal of falsework above the on-ramp.
Westbound motorists will need to use the on-ramp at Mohawk Street to access the freeway while the work is underway.
The closure is not expected to impact the eastbound Westside Parkway off-ramp to Truxtun Avenue or traffic in either direction on Truxtun Avenue.
Closures for G Street scheduled for this past weekend have been rescheduled to begin Wednesday and remain in place for about a week.
The closures will affect G Street between 23rd Street and 24th Street.
Motorists will be able to use F Street or H Street to detour around the closure.
The Myrtle Street intersection on the north side of 24th Street is also expected to be closed on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m., following the re-opening of Beech Street. It will last until Monday.
These closures will continue eastward, street by street, to Bay Street, as the contractor performs underground work.
The intersection of Drake Street and 24th Street is expected to re-open Wednesday.
The access ramp to and from Real Road to Highway 58 and southbound Highway 99 will permanently close on Feb. 7 due to construction on the Centennial Corridor.
Eastbound motorists will need to access Highway 58 by taking Stockdale Highway and Brundage Lane to the H Street interchange.
Westbound motorists will need to exit Highway 58 at Chester Avenue.
Southbound motorists can access Highway 99 at either California Avenue or Ming Avenue.
Real Road will remain open to both northbound and southbound traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.