City announces openings on 5 committees

The city of Bakersfield announced openings on five separate committees Wednesday, some with multiple spots available.
The vacancies were for the: Fire Civil Service Board; Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee; Miscellaneous Civil Service Board; Police Civil Service Board; and the Public Safety and Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee.
The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting an individual to serve a three-year term on the Fire Department Civil Service Board due to the term expiration of Thomas Edmonds on Dec. 31.
The Fire Department Civil Service Commission formulates rules and regulations governing the selection, promotion and discipline of members of the Fire Department. Members are nominated and appointed by City Council, must be a resident of the city throughout their term and shall have no connection with the city government.
The city also announced several openings on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC) due to the term expirations of regular members Jenilee Fermin (Ward 1), Ray Scott (Ward 3), Brooks Douglas (Ward 4), Paul Yanez (Ward 7) whose terms expire in December and alternate members Anna Smith (Ward 1), Jenifer Van Alstein (Ward 3), Sophia Felix (Ward 4) and Theresa Olson (Ward 7), whose terms expire in November.
Council members from each respective ward nominate a resident from within the city. The applicants for this recruitment will be nominated by the council members of Wards 1, 3, 4 and 7 and confirmed by a majority vote of the full council.
Terms for the KBB Committee run concurrent with the nominating council member's.
The committee recommends programs and activities to improve the ecological and aesthetic value of Bakersfield through the proper handling of solid waste, litter control and prevention, beautification, education and the recruitment of volunteers who will make a positive difference in our community.
The City Council also is seeking an individual to serve on the Miscellaneous Civil Service Board due to the term expiration of Roy Maier on Dec. 31.
The Miscellaneous Departments Civil Service Board has the authority and responsibility to enforce, interpret and formulate rules and regulations governing the procedures and conduct of employees affected by civil service. Members are nominated and appointed by the City Council, must be a resident of the city throughout their three-year term and shall have no connection with city government.
The city also needs a person to serve a three-year term on the Police Department Civil Service Board due to the term expiration of Kathleen Thompson on Dec. 21.
The Police Department Civil Service Commission formulates rules and regulations governing the selection, promotion and discipline of members of the Police Department. Members are nominated and appointed by the City Council, must be a resident of the city throughout their term and shall have no connection with city government.
Additionally, the city needs four individuals to serve on the Bakersfield Public Safety and Vital Services Measure Citizens Oversight Committee due to the term expiration of Mark Dewey (Ward 1), Ken Keller (Ward 3), Nicholas Ortiz (Ward 4) and Matab Singh (Ward 7).
Terms run concurrent to council member of the ward they represent. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and residents of the city.
The Public Safety & Vital Services Measure Citizens Oversight Committee acts in an advisory capacity to review the expenditure of revenues generated by the tax imposed by the measure, also known as Measure N. The committee is expected to provide independent verification that the revenues collected pursuant to the measure are expended in such a manner that is consistent with the projects, programs and services described within the measure. The City Council may, at its discretion, consider various factors applicable to each candidate including, but not limited to, the candidate’s professional and educational background and affiliation with or nomination by groups or organizations, which include the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Taxpayers Association, Bakersfield Association of Realtors and Kern Citizens for Sustainable Government.
Applications for these spots are available at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall at 1600 Truxtun Ave. or on the city’s website. The application should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Dec. 7.
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767.