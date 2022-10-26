 Skip to main content
City announces openings on 5 committees

20190929-bc-buildings (copy)

Bakersfield City Hall South.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The city of Bakersfield announced openings on five separate committees Wednesday, some with multiple spots available. 

The vacancies were for the: Fire Civil Service Board; Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee; Miscellaneous Civil Service Board; Police Civil Service Board; and the Public Safety and Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee.

