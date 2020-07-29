The city of Bakersfield is alerting motorists about full nighttime freeway closures on Highway 99 between the Highway 58 junction and Ming Avenue. The closures are needed to remove falsework from the new Belle Terrace Bridge.
Lanes will be closed starting at 8 p.m. and full freeway closures are planned to be in place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night, a city advisory said.
Here's the list:
Sunday, Aug. 2: Full closure of northbound and southbound Highway 99. The westbound Highway 58-to-southbound Highway 99 connector ramp and the northbound Highway 99-to-eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp will also be closed.
Monday, Aug. 3: Full closure of southbound Highway 99. The westbound-to-southbound connector ramp and the inside northbound lane will also be closed.
Tuesday, Aug. 4 and Wednesday, Aug. 5: Full closures of northbound Highway 99. The inside southbound lane and the northbound-to-eastbound connector ramp will also be closed each night.
Thursday, Aug. 6: Full closure of northbound and southbound Highway 99. The westbound-to-southbound connector ramp and the northbound-to-eastbound connector ramp will also be closed.
Detours signs will be in place.
