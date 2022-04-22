City announces nighttime closure on Stockdale Highway

The city of Bakersfield announced a nighttime closure scheduled to start Sunday for Stockdale Highway.
Stockdale Highway will be closed nightly in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from April 24 to April 28.
The closure is needed for bridge concrete pours.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.