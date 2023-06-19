With about 200 vacancies to fill, the city of Bakersfield announced Monday it will host a job fair.
Arranged by the city’s human resources department, the fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at Mechanics Bank Arena, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.
“This recruitment fair will allow prospective candidates to see how they may contribute to current projects and have a chance to speak with current team members who are in positions they may be interested in applying for,” Human Resources Director Christi Tenter said. “Last year’s event was so popular we decided to move it to a larger venue to accommodate all the job seekers!”
According to a press release circulated Monday, the city said its first job fair in 2022 saw about 500 attendees. With this fair, full-time and part-time jobs will be available in various city departments.
Potential applicants will have a chance to meet with city department heads, learn about what kinds of jobs are available and pick up applications. Candidates are encouraged to bring their résumés.