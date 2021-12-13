City announces holiday trash pickup, tree disposal policies

During the weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s, the city of Bakersfield plans to conduct its residential trash and recycling collection services as normal. The pickup schedules will not be changed due to the holidays, and all trucks will run normally Monday through Friday without interruption.
Commercial trash and recycling services, which are normally completed on Saturdays, will be delayed one day as a result of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. All commercial trash, recycling and green waste services will be completed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
The Mt. Vernon Green Waste Facility will be closed both Christmas and New Year’s, re-opening at 6 a.m. Tuesday following each holiday.
Christmas trees may be recycled at the Mt. Vernon Green Waste Facility 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10, with the exception of New Year’s Day. The Green Waste Facility is located two miles south of Highway 58 on South Mt. Vernon Avenue.
Christmas trees can also be recycled 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10 at either the Bakersfield College south parking lot at the corner of Haley and University, or the Kern County Fairgrounds parking lot at the corner of Belle Terrace and P Street.
The facilities ask that people remove all ornaments, bulbs, lights, and plastic or metal stands before dropoff.
Christmas trees may also be placed in your green waste container by cutting the tree down to fit inside the container. The tree must allow the lid to close completely. Decorations must be removed.
For more information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 661-326-3114.