As the year comes to a close, animal shelters run by the city of Bakersfield are experiencing lower turn-in rates for cats, a sign of hope city officials say.
A trap-neuter-release program initiated by the city earlier this year could be a cause of the dip in drop-offs. In any case, it is yielding results, said Julie Johnson, the executive director of the city's Animal Care Center.
Started in April from a Best Friends Animal Society grant, the program works by having city workers trap feral cats in targeted neighborhoods within the city. The cats are then spayed or neutered, so they do not create more kittens, and released back into their environments.
Johnson said the cats are usually fed by multiple neighborhood residents, and allowing the cats to return prevents more from coming in.
The grant covers the trapping and neutering of 2,000 cats per year for three years.
“Which is a lot over a three-year period,” Johnson said.
So far this month, the city has taken in 66 cats compared to 136 taken in last December.
“That’s a big drop,” Johnson said. “We have two staff members that dedicate their time to this (TNR) program.”
Prior to the initiative, city residents would need to bring the cats in themselves in order to get them spayed or neutered.
Last year the city initiated a limited TNR program paid for by a grant from PetSmart Charities. It covered 833 feral cats to be spayed or neutered.
“This is much more diligent and organized,” Johnson said. “This is like a full-blown program.”
Kern County Animal Services has had a TNR program since 2013, available to residents of unincorporated county areas.
Through November of this year, the program has “altered” 8,110 cats, according to the department’s website.
County shelters took in about 18 percent fewer cats in November of this year compared to the same month last year, according to a county report. That’s a difference of 80 cats, the report shows.
In 2017, the stray cat population in Bakersfield was estimated to be around 120,000.
Although they are the same species, feral cats are different from house cats due to the fact that feral cats have little-to-no contact with humans, thus making them unadoptable.
Bringing a feral cat to a shelter could result in it being euthanized because it is not suitable for life among humans.
Animal advocates say TNR is a humane way to counter feral cat overpopulation.
Johnson hopes the downward trend continues next year.
“The TNR is picking up for sure,” she said. “It’s really catching on.”
