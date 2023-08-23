The Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night acknowledged problems with the scope and limitations of the Public Safety and Vital Services Committee, and largely agreed with the recommendations for change made by the Kern County grand jury.
In a report titled “Measure N — Is it Working?”, the grand jury found a common complaint by talking to the nine committee members — the discrepancy between the “public perception of what the committee can do” and what “they legally can do.”
The grand jury believed this caused “unrealistic expectations” within the public of what the committee can accomplish with tax funds. This confusion, they added, extends to the committee itself, with some members confused over their role mid-meeting.
Passed by voters in 2018, the Public Safety and Vital Services measure established a 1% sales tax to go toward paying for public safety needs such as in the police and fire departments, as well as improvements to public parks and ensuring economic growth. The tax raises $100 million annually for the city.
Along with the tax, each member on the Bakersfield City Council selects a designee to sit on the PSVS committee, with two additional appointments that together total nine representatives.
Representatives are required to meet at least twice a year to review each newly proposed Measure N budget and make recommendations, but the role is advisory; the committee cannot decide whether any particular program is approved, or how the money is spent.
In its report, the grand jury suggested that by the start of next year, the council should provide more time and information on the scope of work for committee members, and prepare regular recommendations amid each budget cycle, among other suggestions.
The city agreed with these findings, and made several recommendations: The city will implement two weeks of advance study time, for both the committee to review the budget and make recommendations, and for the city to review those recommendations. Numbers on the dais associated with the committee members will be removed and by Jan. 2, a manual will be provided that outlines the committee’s role.
“The recommendation requires further analysis,” the city wrote in its response sheet, adding that “development, approval, and presentation of the report” might require more committee meetings and a “longer budget calendar cycle.”
In other action, the City Council:
• Agreed to pay $192,000 for the title to 800 Baker St. The 4,000-square-foot property was purchased in 2018 by the nonprofit Bakersfield Rescue Mission and The Mission at Kern County but has sat vacant since its acquisition, according to city documents.
"Old Town Kern has definitely been one of the council's priorities for redevelopment," said Bakersfield Economic Development Director Jenni Byers. "And Baker (Street) is the heart of Old Town (Kern). So as we work through a redevelopment plan we wanted to have control of the property."
Byers said that The Mission originally approached the city over the property.
"They could use the funding to put into place some of the things that they have on their campus," Byers said.
• Appointed two council members who will represent the city in the League of California Cities. This includes a voting delegate, Manpreet Kaur, and alternate, Eric Arias, who will attend the 2023 LOCC Annual Conference and Expo from Sept. 20-22.
• Approved a full-time school resource officer for the Greenfield Union School District “for faster and more consistent police presence," following the success of a 2018 pilot program.
The pilot program, created by the Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield City School District, hired two SROs to tackle “chronic absenteeism, chronic truancy, violence, drug and alcohol abuse, gang involvement, bullying and harassment," according to the meeting agenda.
• Transferred $450,000 of project savings to pay for a new Highway 99 and Highway 58 Interchange Project. This comes after years of coordinated efforts between the city, California Department of Transportation and the Kern Council of Governments. With this agreement, Parsons Transportation Group will draft the project’s report.
• Additionally, the council acknowledged that California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the awarding of $7 million to the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homelessness Collaborative to fund additional housing solutions.