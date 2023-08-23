_40T0531.jpg

Ward 7 Bakersfield City Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur.

 John Donegan / The Californian

The Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night acknowledged problems with the scope and limitations of the Public Safety and Vital Services Committee, and largely agreed with the recommendations for change made by the Kern County grand jury.

In a report titled “Measure N — Is it Working?”, the grand jury found a common complaint by talking to the nine committee members — the discrepancy between the “public perception of what the committee can do” and what “they legally can do.”