City adopts traffic calming program

20200624-bc-air

Traffic through Bakersfield on Highway 99 near Olive Drive is brisk on June 23, 2020.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

Bakersfield plans to rethink its roads with its approval of a traffic calming “toolbox," replacing a circa-1997 ordinance that city staff agreed was ineffective and time-consuming.

“We’ve had many conversations about specific streets,” Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias said during Wednesday's City Council meeting. “In fact, in hearing this presentation, I’m thinking of at least a half-dozen streets in my ward alone that could use some of these new strategies.”

