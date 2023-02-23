City adopts traffic calming program

Bakersfield plans to rethink its roads with its approval of a traffic calming “toolbox," replacing a circa-1997 ordinance that city staff agreed was ineffective and time-consuming.
“We’ve had many conversations about specific streets,” Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias said during Wednesday's City Council meeting. “In fact, in hearing this presentation, I’m thinking of at least a half-dozen streets in my ward alone that could use some of these new strategies.”
The request to update the city’s traffic calming program was made by Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales on Feb. 19, 2020.
“It took us three years to get to this point,” Gonzales said. “That’s concerning to me.”
In those three years, Bakersfield saw more than 80 fatal collisions involving pedestrians or cyclists, according to Bakersfield Police Department data.
“We are moving far too slowly to respond to pedestrian and bicycle deaths in our community,” Gonzales said. “We must accelerate our work.”
Mile for mile, block by block, Bakersfield has become dangerous for many pedestrians. The new program will allow residents to apply for a change to a roadway, at no cost to them.
Drivers often veer off becalmed arteries in search of speedier bypass routes and as a result, cut through residential areas, which raises safety concerns.
Under the prior resolution, in order for a neighborhood to change something about a road — be it a speed bump or roundabout — residents in the arbitrary “neighborhood” needed to file a petition with a majority 51 percent vote. If that was approved, they had to pay for the improvements themselves.
How do you 'calm' traffic?
A program like this is not new. Similar systems have been implemented in cities across the country for decades, many by Kimley-Horn, a national consulting firm the city employed to build a toolkit tailored to Bakersfield.
The system starts with a submission, by a resident or group, to the Public Works Department.
From there, the city gathers data on the submitted site, either through meeting with people in the neighborhood, or by conducting assessments by tracking measures such as speed, accident history and daily volume of cars.
A neighborhood, as defined by the new program, are the residents who regularly use the roadway that is being changed.
Assessments are scored and from there, the city prescribes an either tier one or tier two solution, which differ in price and scope of construction.
Not every road qualifies for every fix. The size of the road, its location, speed limit and other factors determine a corresponding number of solutions. Most of the factors included in the city’s toolkit focus on roads with speed limits at or under 45 mph, though there are fixes for faster streets.
“Buy a sign, do a bit of painting, whereas tier two makes a physical change to the roadway,” said Darrell Philips, a consultant with Kimley-Horn. “We have treatments that are good for intersections, some that are good for mid-block and for progressing through a street.”
Tier two fixes may require a design and bid process, and additional approval by the City Council if the cost of construction is more than $40,000. A standard roundabout can cost anywhere from $25,000 to $100,000, while landscaped roundabouts raise the cost to between $45,000 to $150,000.
Regardless of the fix, the city follows up to see if the fix actually made a difference.
For example, a raised crosswalk is allowed on collector and local roads, at segments and intersections, but only in areas where the speed limit is 30 mph or less. Additional criteria, such as the presence of a bike lane, proximity to schools or whether emergency vehicles use the road regularly are factored in the city’s solution matrix.
Officials hope these tools will result in less cut-through traffic, fewer collisions and fewer pedestrian deaths, which translates to an improvement in public safety and overall quality of life.
Bakersfield Public Works Director Gregg Strakaluse said that “narrower lanes” with “geometric changes” will bring speeds down and increase a person's chances of survival in the event of an accident.
Past roadblocks
Since 2010, the Public Works Department has performed nearly 400 studies on roads. The council pointed out that this resulted in one major improvement in the past 26 years, a speed bump added to El Toro Drive in south Bakersfield.
“That’s not to say we weren’t responsive and communicative with law enforcement or getting a new sign up or getting a crosswalk down on the street,” Strakaluse said.
Council members gave examples of constituents failing to file a petition, with one group in Ward 4’s Seven Oaks neighborhood failing to gain consensus on painting a moldy wall along a road.
“They tried for three years with their neighborhood,” Ward 5 Councilman Bruce Freeman said. “Walking door to door three times to get 51 percent. They could never get enough people to even vote at all and respond.”
Gonzales agreed with Freeman, adding that “it’s very difficult” to secure a majority vote.
“In fact, I’d be curious to see what all of our elections in our City Council races were — I don’t think it was 50 percent,” Gonzales said.
Ward 4 Councilman Bob Smith said the petition and pay process only leads to “neighbor against neighbor” bickering over which fixture to add and would rather the blame be placed on the city.
“I’d rather neighbors say, ‘Aw yeah, it’s the city, those guys are jerks, they put the speed bump there,’” Smith said.
It's still a group effort
Although it was present in the original draft, city officials eliminated the majority vote requirement in the new program. Instead, city officials agreed to hold community meetings and post a public notice.
“We do want to work with that neighborhood to find a solution that they’re going to endorse and be forced to live with in the end,” Strakaluse said.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur made the suggestion of going on tour, to each ward, to explain to residents the program and their opportunities, with the city potentially providing food and child care.
“So there's a workshop held in each ward,” Kaur said. “And residents can have the opportunity to attend at a time that fits them — maybe on the weekend — where they’re able to submit some of these things that are very troubling in their neighborhoods.”
Several council members pointed out that the petition and payment process in the old system were further barriers that often barred poor and underrepresented areas from accessing improvements to their roads.
“Many of my constituents are working families, many are single-parent households, they have a lot going on,” Gonzales said. “They do not have the time, frankly, to go out and circulate a petition.”
How will it be paid for?
Fixes will now be paid for by capital improvements funding outlined each year in the city’s budget. This fiscal year, the city allocated $500,000 for traffic calming fixes.
Strakaluse also pointed out the $6 million available in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is specifically earmarked for improvements on routes, or in close proximity to schools and parks.
“I think the number one component to this is funding,” Strakaluse said. “Before, in the current policy, the burden of funding these projects was on the neighborhood itself.”
There is no established prioritization of the improvements, Strakaluse said, but city officials agreed to use the money where it would have the most impact. What that meant is where they differed.
“I am definitely in favor of prioritizing these projects, because there is only so much money going around per year,” said Ward 6 Councilwoman Patty Gray. “So we have to be careful we’re not politically prioritizing these for one neighborhood over another, but prioritizing due to the data.”
Many accidents, according to a 2021 study by the The Safe Transportation Research & Education Center at UC Berkeley, happen in southwest and northeast Bakersfield.
The Ming Avenue-New Stine Road intersection, for example, was determined to have collision-related 182 deaths and 40 crashes — the highest number of vehicle collisions in Bakersfield between 2011 and 2021. Gosford Road and Ming Avenue came in close second, with 37.
“I don’t at all think it’s political, but I think it’s worth looking at historically disadvantaged neighborhoods and I think that’s a good place to start in implementing this tool kit,” Kaur said.
In April, Strakaluse said city staff will present new standards for subdivision construction at their ad hoc committee for transportation safety and multimobility that reflect the new program.
Rules are currently set by Caltrans standards, and officials present said those standards have forced wider roads that allow for faster speeds.
Strakaluse said the program is a "living document," meaning that it can be tweaked to better suit the city's needs.
“This is a good change in terms of a 26-year-old program,” Strakaluse said. “Did we get it perfect? Probably not, but can we come back and make it perfect? Certainly, we can.”