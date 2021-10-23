City adds green bike lanes on A Street

The city of Bakersfield's Public Works crews have added green bike lanes at several intersections on A Street.
Meant to improve safety for bike riders, the roughly $30,000 project was funded by the Transportation Development Act, according to a city of Bakersfield information memo.
"While their green color is meant for them to stand out, these still operate just like traditional bike lanes, with bicyclists and drivers meant to respect the existing rules of the road," the memo said.
The lanes on A Street are a trial run for Public Works, the city said.