Citrus risks unclear from virus ID'd in Tulare

A plant virus with the potential to cause damage in commercial citrus groves in the Central Valley has been discovered for the first time in the United States. Transmitted by aphids and white flies, Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Disease has been found in a residential area of Tulare. According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, symptoms can include leaves displaying a "water-soaked appearance and yellow, clear veins on their front side, and wrinkled and warped leaves." It said other symptoms are irregular ring spots on leaves and "mosaic-like patterns on citrus fruit."

 Photo courtesy CDFA

Another incurable disease threatens Kern County's $1.3 billion citrus industry, this time a virus discovered 34 years ago in Pakistan but never in the Western Hemisphere until its finding in March during routine testing on a residential property in Tulare.

Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus has the potential to cause "significant economic losses to the industry" by stunting tree growth, cutting yields and causing malformed fruit, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

