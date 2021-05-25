Citrus officials urge tree owners to leave their fruit at home this weekend

Kern County citrus grower Matt Fisher knows how crazy it sounds to ask people not to pack up their backyard citrus as gifts for family and friends as they prepare to hit the road Memorial Day weekend.
"I do it myself," he said.
But he also knows what's at stake — more than $3 billion in annual sales — and for that reason he's joining California's Citrus Pest & Disease Prevention Program in calling on owners of citrus trees to keep their homegrown oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruit close to home this weekend lest a certain pest hitch a ride.
"If we don't be mindful about what we may be moving around the state, this can destroy the citrus (industry) in California," he said.
The concern centers on a mottled brown insect called an Asian citrus psyllid measuring about an eighth of an inch long. It and it alone carries a so-far incurable disease called Huanglongbing that has the potential to wipe out the entire state's citrus industry.
After devastating Florida's citrus industry, Huanglongbing was discovered in Southern California in 2012. Since then the pest has been spotted in the Central Valley, but the disease has not — and growers are desperate to keep it that way.
A pair of quarantines has been set up, one covering four Southern California counties, the other stretching across four Central Valley counties including Kern. The idea is to keep non-commercial fruit grown in either area separate from the other.
State officials are urging owners of backyard citrus trees to share their fruit only with neighbors. Or, if a homegrown gift is absolutely necessary, they are asking people to wash the fruit thoroughly and make sure to remove any leaves or stems, which are the parts that the psyllids usually stay.
"The easiest thing would be if you don't move fruit or nursery stock," said Victoria Hornbaker, director of the pest and disease prevention division, which is part of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Above all, do not even consider bringing homegrown citrus from Southern California into the Central Valley, she said. That would risk introducing the disease into the state's primary commercial groves.
"We just want people to be careful," she said.
Hornbaker told of a situation several years ago in which a woman who had been living in southern Orange County decided to bring some very pretty, potted citrus plants with her to her new home in Placer County.
Sure enough, the trees carried Asian citrus psyllids, which in turn were infected with Huanglongbing. The woman soon discovered something was wrong with the trees: The leaves turned blotchy yellow and the fruit came out deformed and wouldn't ripen.
As soon as authorities took a look they bagged up the trees to be destroyed and treated the entire area.
The good news is a treatment is being developed that could make trees resistant to the disease. But it hasn't yet been perfected or commercialized. The hope now is that, until a treatment arrives, the disease can be limited to Southern California.
The state division chose to call on citrus owners to take precautions now because of the upcoming holiday, when more than 37 million Americans — 60 percent more than last year — are expected to travel out of town.
Anyone who suspects they have seen an Asian citrus psyllid, or thinks they have seen symptoms of Huanglongbing, are asked to call the CDFA's pest hotline: 800-491-1899. The agency also asked that people watering, pruning or otherwise tending to their citrus trees check for the psyllid.
Fisher, who also grows citrus further north in the valley, said no one likes restrictions but that this one's important to a lot of people.
"I will tell you that HLB (Huanglongbing) is a very, very serious disease that has changed the way that we think of things and changed the way we look at the stuff," he said. "And we have to think differently."
He noted that the industry pays $15 million per year to fight the disease "because it's that big of a deal."
"We're throwing a lot of money at this in order to keep this at bay," he said. "And now is not the time to get complacent."