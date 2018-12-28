Central Valley citrus growers are taking precautions but aren't overly worried about the season's first hard freeze warning, expected to remain in effect through Sunday morning.
A representative of the trade group California Citrus Mutual said as long as temperatures don't dip below the upper 20s for more than five hours — a scenario the National Weather Service deems improbable — the cold could prompt lower-quality fruit to fall from branches while aiding the on-tree storage of better quality mandarins and navel oranges.
"The cold weather is really a good thing at this point in the season as long as it's not very, very cold for very, very long," Government Affairs Director Alyssa Houtby said.
The hard freeze warning announced Friday morning was widely viewed as precautionary and somewhat routine for this time of year. There were no reports that mandarins or other citrus had gotten cold enough that their juice sacks ruptured, which would render the fruit unsuitable for anything other than juicing.
Citrus was Kern's third-highest-grossing crop in 2017, bringing growers a reported $943 million.
Weather service Meteorologist David Spector said temperatures outside Bakersfield dropped as low as the upper 20s for up to four hours Friday morning. Although the agency said there is a chance the mercury could fall below 28 degrees between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, he said the weekend weather event "is not going to be a … long, hard freeze."
County Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser said local citrus growers will likely turn on wind machines and run extra water on trees "as they normally do for a freeze." Both measures raise temperatures in citrus groves.
State officials did not contact the county Friday asking for a full accounting of overnight temperatures, he said, but there's a stronger chance they will do so Saturday morning because of expectations for colder weather.
Freezes sometimes helps rid orchards of pests. That's not necessarily the case this time, Houtby said, though a hard freeze could stunt the kind of new growth the industry's biggest threat, Asian citrus psyllids, typically feed on.
She characterized the weekend's temperatures as "pretty standard for this time of year."
"It's nothing critical," she said, "but the wind machines will definitely be on."
