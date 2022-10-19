 Skip to main content
Citing KCSO concerns, Wasco moves to create police department

Wasco City Council members voted Tuesday night to start the city's own police department, a yearslong goal that gained momentum after Kern County Sheriff’s officials gave notice recently their staffing levels could impact the existing contract with the city.

The city approved a timeline for the implementation of a new department and funding for three positions and some startup costs, up to $600,000, expected to cover a chief, a lieutenant and an administrator tasked with laying the groundwork for the new agency.

