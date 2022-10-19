Citing KCSO concerns, Wasco moves to create police department

Wasco City Council members voted Tuesday night to start the city's own police department, a yearslong goal that gained momentum after Kern County Sheriff’s officials gave notice recently their staffing levels could impact the existing contract with the city.
The city approved a timeline for the implementation of a new department and funding for three positions and some startup costs, up to $600,000, expected to cover a chief, a lieutenant and an administrator tasked with laying the groundwork for the new agency.
“It's something that our community wants,” Wasco Mayor Gilberto Reyna said Wednesday, while praising the research done by City Manager Scott Hurlbert and his staff. “And of course … the sheriff is having difficulty with the shortage of personnel and that is affecting the way they service our city. Our (Kern County Sheriff’s Office) deputies, you know, do a great job. However, when you have shorter shifts of personnel as the sheriff does, it does affect policing services in our city.”
Reyna had called for a steering advisory committee on public safety to look at the startup and operating costs in July, he added. This was right around the time Sheriff Donny Youngblood notified the city that the KCSO might have to, at some point, change its contract using an opt-out clause.
“This has nothing to do with money, at this point, it has to do with a lack of staffing,” Youngblood said Wednesday in his office, adding that he had been in conversations with Wasco officials about the potential transition. He said the two parties have a great relationship.
“We do not have the staff to adequately staff all of our substations,” Youngblood explained, citing a familiar refrain shared by numerous law enforcement agencies having trouble with hiring. “There is a six-month opt-out from the contract with Wasco. We are not there yet, but we felt that it was the right thing to do to let the mayor of Wasco know that, on the path that we're on, we're probably at some point down the road, gonna give them a six-month notice. So I want to give them as much time as I could to do whatever they needed to do.”
From the city’s perspective, finances played a role in the feasibility of starting a police department, Hurlbert said, noting when he started with Wasco in June 2021, he inherited a 2018 feasibility report the city had commissioned on the matter.
The city had several financial barriers to forming its own police force at that time, he added, not the least of which was a land deal the city entered into with the state over high-speed rail. An arrangement “gifted” Wasco a facility that seemed like a great deal at the time, but city officials later learned would require about $9 million in asbestos abatement.
Terms recently were agreed to which took the onus of removal off the city, Hurlbert said, which greatly improved the city’s ability to move forward with this investment in public safety. The city’s economic situation also has improved as the result of Measure X, a 1-cent sales tax the city's voters approved in 2016.
He noted the city is now in the “pretty early stages of the plan,” and that an 18-month to two-year outlook is realistic for making the department a reality.
The timeline approved by the council had four steps, with the first being to recruit a police chief.
The chief and the city manager would then work together to hire a lieutenant and a records administration person, moves which are expected to take two to three months.
Then the foundational work is expected to get underway, according to the council’s agenda item on the new department, which includes addressing all the necessary changes to city codes, establishing the department’s policies and trying to secure any available funding that would be necessary in forming the force, such as grants and the reallocation of resources from the current KCSO contract. That’s expected to take another two to three months, according to Wasco city officials.
The city’s funding sources are expected to include: money from the general fund, which includes COVID dollars that can be used for things such as equipment; Measure X; and what the city is currently spending with the KCSO, Hurlbert said.
The city currently spends about $4.3 million to $4.6 million annually with the KCSO, according to Youngblood, referring to the current contract. Reyna said the initial early budget estimate for its own police department budget was about $5.3 million.
Once all of those pieces are in place, including an operating budget, the City Council agenda cites a six- to 12-month period for the procurement of additional equipment and, of course, staff, a challenge that Hurlbert referred to Wednesday as "the elephant in the room."
"(Youngblood) has X number of deputies assigned to Wasco — those folks will go back into his vacant positions, they'll be absorbed immediately back into his force, and so we will be recruiting competitively with every other agency in the region," Hurlbert said. "So I would not want to sound like we're ignoring that fact or taking that lightly, that elephant in the room is 'will we be able to?'"
Due to KCSO’s current staffing challenges, Youngblood said, it’s possible at some point the city will face a “pared-down” level of service from its current contract. He acknowledged the city’s move to create an agency would help the KCSO’s costs by “a small number.” He also said the current contract covers the KCSO's costs, which was an issue in recent years for the Kern County Fire Department.
However, Youngblood also wanted residents to know he planned to help the city make the transition as smooth as possible.
“We’re going to do everything we can to help them. We’re not going to abandon them,” Youngblood said. “We will be there as long as they need us to be there.”