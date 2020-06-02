After pointing out a long list of issues identified in Kern County’s skilled nursing facilities, the Board of Supervisors moved forward Tuesday with a plan to designate an accountability officer who would oversee issues at the state-regulated sites that take care of some of county’s most vulnerable residents.
Supervisor Mike Maggard initially proposed the plan Tuesday morning, saying the board would need to officially make the designation at a later meeting.
The designee would have the authority to visit the facilities and make sure they are following regulations, he said.
“And if they are not doing what they should be doing, then we will publicly discuss them by name,” he added, “because it is that vital, not only to the health and lives of those that are in the facilities, but to the rest of Kern County.”
The county identified Kern County Emergency Services Manager Georgianna Armstrong as the likely candidate for the position.
“I personally feel that the situation with our skilled nursing facilities is our most critical aspect of what we’re doing, that and continuing the COVID testing in the community,” Armstrong said during the meeting. “This is a huge job. We will be looking for additional county staff. We will take this task and break it down into lanes and bring people in to focus on those particular issues so we can build a comprehensive picture of what’s going on.”
This story will be updated.
(2) comments
If you are poor and old younger people keep living their lives so the need for constant monitoring of these facilities to ensure the needs are fulfilled is necessary and should not take a pandemic with deaths to realize that politicians need tom write laws for funding and oversite, you will never see young people protesting for the needs of elderly people unable to defend them selves.
Why did it take this long and all those lives, to even get to the point of thinking about a plan? And it still has to wait until their next meeting. Even the, will their plan be ready to implement? If it is, they still have to hire someone, and we all know how long it takes the government to do that: post the job opening, receive the resumes, review and select resumes, set-up appointments, do the first round of interviews, then the second round, and finally hire someone who will start in two months, which by that time, the pandemic will be over and the new-hire will no longer be needed so they'll be fired and the retirement and assisted homes will go back to their criminally negligent ways. But then, in a few years, another pandemic will hit and this process will start all over again because the new person in charge wants to make the plan their own.
