Bakersfield police made 14 traffic stops and issued 11 citations Friday night during an enforcement operation targeting street racing. One vehicle was impounded.
The stops were made between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
BPD will be conducting additional street racing enforcement operations over the next several weeks.
(1) comment
Where....
